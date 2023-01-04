EXCLUSIVE: CBS Affiliate Launches Investigation Over Anti-Trump Email

A local CBS news affiliate sent an email to the primary Super PAC supporting former President Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign Wednesday, calling Trump a number of names and saying he should “prepare” for prison, according to an email obtained exclusively by the Daily Caller.

The email was sent by someone at KRCG CBS 13 in Missouri, which is owned by Sinclair and is a CBS affiliate. In the email, the outlet called Trump’s Super PAC’s emails “pathetic” and called Trump a “criminal, traitorous, idiot candidate.” It was sent in response to an “ICYMI” email from the PAC sharing an op-ed that says “Trump Can Rescue, Restore the American Dream.”

“Stop sending us these pathetic emails. Stop it. We don’t want to hear from your criminal, traitorous, idiot candidate. Besides, he needs to get busy getting ready for prison. Prepare for a long stay!!” the email from JeffersonCity-KRCG-News2@sbgtv.com said in response to an email from Trump’s PAC. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Michigan Reporter Caught On Tape Saying ‘F**k Could You Imagine John James Winning’)

The Daily Caller contacted the outlet about the email to which the Vice President and General Manager said there would be “disciplinary action pending an investigation.”

“I am the VP & GM of KRCG TV. I assure you, this is not a reflection of our journalistic standards and will be met with disciplinary action pending an investigation,” Beth Worsham told the Caller after being asked about the email to Trump’s PAC. (RELATED: Reporter Fired After Caught On Tape Saying ‘F**k Could You Imagine John James Winning’)

Taylor Budowich, the Head of MAGA Inc., which is the primary Super PAC supporting Trump’s 2024 run told the Daily Caller that there is a reason people are having trouble trusting the media.

“Trust in America’s media is at an all-time low, not because of Republicans or President Trump, but because they’ve exposed themselves as partisan activists who defy facts and truth to push their radical world view. As we see with this email, it’s not just CNN and the big networks who are hostile towards President Trump, but the plague of liberal bias has infected even the smallest of local networks. Only one phrase comes to mind: enemy of the people,” Budowich said.