Dem Side Of The House Called To Order As Rep. Cammack Rebukes ‘Popcorn, and Blankets, And Alcohol’

Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives were called to order Wednesday after Republican Florida Rep. Kat Cammack slammed them, saying they want to divide the GOP while drinking alcohol, eating popcorn and wearing blankets in the Capitol.

“They want us divided. They want us to fight each other. That much has been made clear by the popcorn, and blankets and alcohol that has coming over there,” Cammack said in her speech during the leadership votes. The comments were met by boos and the House was then called to order, prompting a tweet from the Congress Minutes Twitter account calling the incident “boos over booze.” (RELATED: Matt Gaetz Calls Trump’s Endorsement Of McCarthy ‘Sad’)

House Clerk Cheryl Johnson then responded to Cammack’s remarks in her House Speaker nomination speech for McCarthy, saying: “The Clerk would ask all members-elect to abide by the established decorum of the House while making nominations.”

.@RepKatCammack on House Democrats: “They want us divided. They want us to fight each other. That much has been made clear by the popcorn, and blankets and alcohol that has coming over there.” #118thCongress pic.twitter.com/uJziQaq7AA — Jeremy Art (@cspanJeremy) January 4, 2023

Republicans are now on their sixth ballot in voting for a speaker of the house. (RELATED: ‘In Chaos, Anything Is Possible’: Ocasio-Cortez Speaks Out About Her Talks With Reps. Gosar, Gaetz)

With 222 Republican representatives, McCarthy can afford only four defections. There are 20 votes against McCarthy as of Wednesday morning.

Democrats, meanwhile have mocked the GOP. California Rep. Ted Lieu posted a picture on Twitter of himself carrying a bag of popcorn with the caption, “About to go to the House floor.”