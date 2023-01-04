Trump Breaks His Silence On McCarthy’s Speaker Bid

Former President Donald Trump broke his silence on Republican California Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s battle for the Speakership in a Truth Social post Wednesday morning.

The House adjourned Tuesday after three failed votes to elect McCarthy as Speaker of the House, with voting set to resume Wednesday.

Trump called on other Republicans to back McCarthy.

“Some really good conversations took place last night, and it’s now time for all of our GREAT Republican House Members to VOTE FOR KEVIN, CLOSE THE DEAL, TAKE THE VICTORY, & WATCH CRAZY NANCY PELOSI FLY BACK HOME TO A VERY BROKEN CALIFORNIA, THE ONLY SPEAKER IN U.S. HISTORY TO HAVE LOST THE ‘HOUSE’ TWICE! REPUBLICANS, DO NOT TURN A GREAT TRIUMPH INTO A GIANT & EMBARRASSING DEFEAT. IT’S TIME TO CELEBRATE, YOU DESERVE IT,” he posted.

“Kevin McCarthy will do a good job, and maybe even a GREAT JOB – JUST WATCH!” Trump concluded in the post. (RELATED: Okay, Ted Lieu, That’s Pretty Funny)

McCarthy needs 218 votes to secure the position, leaving him with little wiggle room as Republicans hold just a slight majority with 222 members. All 212 House Democrats voted for New York Rep. Hakeem Jeffries.

Ten Republicans voted for Arizona Republican Rep. Andy Biggs during the first ballot, while nine others voted for non-nominated candidates. The vote was then forced to a second ballot for the first time in 100 years. During the second ballot, McCarthy received 203 Republican votes, with all 19 opposing Republicans casting their vote for Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan, who gave a speech endorsing McCarthy ahead of the second vote.

Florida Rep. Byron Donalds voted for Jordan in the third ballot after previously voting for McCarthy.