FBI Increases Reward For Capitol Hill Pipe Bomber To $500,000 Ahead of Second Anniversary Of Jan. 6

The FBI Washington Field Office announced that it was increasing its reward for information regarding the Capitol Hill pipe bomber days before the second anniversary of Jan. 6.

Two pipe bombs were found at the Republican and Democratic National Committees leading the FBI to conduct an investigation and offer an initial reward of $100,000. The FBI announced the new reward of $500,000 Wednesday on its official Twitter account with pictures of the suspect and the bombs. (RELATED: Biden To Host Another Event Remembering Jan. 6 On Two Year Anniversary)

“With the significantly increased reward, we urge those who may have previously hesitated to contact us – or who may have not realized they had important information – to review the information on our website and come forward with anything relevant,” the post stated.

FBI Washington Field Office, ATF Washington Field Division, and Metropolitan Police Department Raise Reward for Information About Capitol Hill Pipe Bomber to $500,000 https://t.co/ZpmTHZ59ar@ATFWashington @DCPoliceDept pic.twitter.com/IjKSN2xJ7N — FBI Washington Field (@FBIWFO) January 4, 2023

Another post showed the suspect in a gray hoodie, a mask, and gloves carrying what appeared to be a bag with the bombs. The two bombs found at the scene were also shown in the post along with a pair of tennis shoes that the suspect looked to be wearing.

The @FBI and our partners hope the increased reward will encourage the American public to take another look at the photos and videos of the suspect and the device. If you recognize the suspect, submit a tip at https://t.co/t8G7LO4hxu. https://t.co/hNNY3pInqh pic.twitter.com/YUB4TwLixN — FBI Washington Field (@FBIWFO) January 4, 2023

Addressing the upcoming second anniversary of Jan. 6, the FBI confirmed it had arrested 950 individuals allegedly involved in the assault on the Capitol, according to a statement from the field office on Twitter. Nearly 200 individuals were arrested for allegedly assaulting police officers.

The post stated that the FBI would continue its investigation and will bring the “remaining offenders to justice.”

FBI Washington Field Office Marks 2nd Anniversary of January 6 Violence at U.S. Capitol https://t.co/DM1oZMAznI pic.twitter.com/2EP1SEtNGs — FBI Washington Field (@FBIWFO) January 4, 2023

The FBI did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

