HART: Biden, National Lampoon Who Vacations 40% Of The Year

The Republican National Committee Research Department studied the presidential record. Based on its tweet, President Joe Biden spent 146 days on vacation in 2022. This means that during 40% of the year, Biden was somewhere other than the White House.

According to the New York Post, “Biden’s weekend jaunts and vacations spanned 234 days — with seven in 10 of them spent at his homes near Rehoboth Beach, Delaware — out of 589 days in office.” Other places he spent his environmental credibility (it is always so friendly to the carbon footprint when a president travels with his big cars, staff and multiple cargo planes) and our money were Kiawah Island and Nantucket, among others. He is so clueless that his handlers should put an ocean “green screen” in the Oval Office and tell him he is on vacation. It would save us money.

Biden being on vacation 40% of the time is probably better for the nation. With stock markets down 25%, and illegal immigration spiking along with inflation, the country could not stand him “on the job” too much.

Democrats’ control of Big Tech and its censorship is absolute. They just tell Twitter, Apple, Yahoo, Yelp and Google (via the FBI) to give the Biden administration a five-star rating online, and then they go on vacation.

Most recently, Joe Biden spent our tax money and Air Force One resources in the tropical confines of the U.S. Virgin Islands. Bill Clinton was the last U.S. President to vacation there in 1998. After he left, the Virgin Islands changed their name to just “The Islands.”

The fact that Biden was gone 40% of the year just confirms our suspicions that someone — or some other group — is running the country. The puppet masters just load up his teleprompter with what they need Biden to say, then he goes out and stumbles through it. Then they walk back his mistakes and the country continues on this dismal path.

Hunter Biden likes to travel with his dad. His favorite move is to come into Joe’s office and ask for his $20,000-a-month allowance. Then he walks out and comes back an hour later to ask for it again. And he gets it.

But, you may be sure that one thing Hunter did not get from his family for Christmas was another laptop computer — or any device with a camera on it.

Biden will not travel to our southern border, which is being overrun with illegals crossing in epic numbers. When asked, he says his administration is “working to fix the border,” but the tone toward Title 42 has been devoid of any real concern. Forced to respond, Biden says he will work in a trip to the southern border next month, and “visit Mexico City,” which at this point could be any border town in Texas, Arizona or New Mexico. In fact, the whole Southwest should be called “New Mexico.” I have a friend who lives in a border town in Texas, and he says he is known as “the American.”

On a work-related trip, Joe Biden did visit Poland. I like it when he does that, as Polish jokes and Joe Biden jokes are interchangeable.

One of the places to which Joe Biden will not travel is Ukraine. Time Magazine Man of the Year, President Volodymyr Zelensky, came to the U.S. to pick up his $44 billion (latest) check from Joe Biden. It was not clear if Hunter took the $4.4 billion “10% cut for the Big Guy” off the top. Maybe Biden’s Treasury Department withholds or makes direct deposits for the Biden family now.

Many Americans were upset when President Zelensky landed in the U.S. and went to visit Congress in his T-shirt and military pants. To be fair, that was also the week that the cross-dressing former Deputy Assistant Secretary of Nuclear Waste Disposal, Mr./Ms. Sam Brinton, was at the luggage carousel at the airport reportedly stealing people’s bags.

You have to admire Zelensky, and not just because the media say that you must. He is a smart man and a good investor. There have been four great investments in my lifetime: Apple, Amazon and Google stock at their IPOs; and $800,000-a-year invested by Ukraine in Hunter Biden to sit on the board of Burisma, the Ukrainian oil company.

A libertarian op-ed humorist and award-winning author, Ron does commentary on radio and TV. He can be contacted at Ron@RonaldHart.com or @RonaldHart on Twitter.

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of the Daily Caller.