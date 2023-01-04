REPORT: Two Florida Men Arrested For Shooting At Christmas Pajama Party

Hollywood, Florida, police arrested two men in connection with a shooting that injured one woman and one man at a Christmas Eve pajama party, a local outlet reported Wednesday.

Police detained Frances David Bharose, 35, on Dec. 27 with the assistance of U.S. Marshals following an alleged outburst at a Christmas party. Police charged him with second-degree attempted murder and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, Local 10 reported. Authorities nabbed his nephew, Shemar Steve Dookie, 20, two days later, charging him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and carrying a firearm while unlicensed, according to the outlet.

The incident occurred at around 2:30 a.m. after Bharose reportedly started drunkenly arguing with a party guest who refused to pour him a drink. A witness who was located in the backyard heard a single gunshot and ran to check it out. After allegedly seeing the suspect shoot the male party guest several times in front of the house, the witness reportedly grabbed the victim, dragged him inside, and shut the door, according to affidavits obtained by Local 10.

The victim had wounds on his left torso and left wrist. The witness helped the man until Fire Rescue personnel arrived, according to the outlet. (RELATED: Police Arrest Suspect For Bus Bombing That Injured Two Americans)

The witness was reportedly unaware that his mother had also been shot on the left side of her neck, surveillance footage of the incident noted in the affidavits showed, according to the outlet. Bahrose claimed he showed up at the party to pick up Dookie, according to the outlet.

The male victim told detectives that Dookie allegedly pointed a gun at his head and tried to shoot him, but the firearm malfunctioned, Local 10 reported. Both victims survived their injuries after they were brought to Memorial Regional Hospital, according to the outlet.