House Leaves Without Speaker For Second Straight Night As McCarthy Fails For Sixth Time

The House of Representatives adjourned Wednesday after no candidate for speaker won a majority of votes in the sixth ballot over the past two days.

California Republican Rep. Kevin McCarthy was unable to obtain support from a group of conservatives opposed to his speakership after a second consecutive day of voting. It’s the first time since 1923 a speaker has not been elected in the first round of voting.

6th Vote Tally: Same as the last one

Jeffries: 212

McCarthy: 201

Donalds: 20

Present (Spartz): 1 — Olivia Beavers (@Olivia_Beavers) January 4, 2023

His opponents coalesced around Florida GOP Rep. Byron Donalds beginning in the fourth round of voting Wednesday morning. Donalds received 20 speaker votes, all from McCarthy’s opponents, in the sixth ballot.

They initially voted for Arizona GOP Rep. Andy Biggs and other candidates in the first ballot Tuesday before supporting Ohio GOP Rep. Jim Jordan in later rounds of voting.

Indiana Republican Rep. Victoria Spartz voted present and all 212 House Democrats voted for New York Rep. Hakeem Jeffries in Wednesday’s ballots. (RELATED: Prominent Conservatives Sign Letter Supporting Anti-McCarthy Republicans)

McCarthy’s support dropped from 203 votes on Tuesday to 201 among the 222 House Republicans, who possess one of the narrowest majorities in U.S. history.

McCarthy only managed to obtain 188 GOP votes for his initial speaker nomination Nov. 15 and has since tried to cut deals to gain support among opposing lawmakers ever since.

The House voted 216-214 to adjourn until noon Thursday, with multiple McCarthy opponents joining Democrats in their vote against. It’s unclear whether McCarthy will be able to build the necessary support to gain a majority ahead of the next ballot.