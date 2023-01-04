Former Trump Spokeswoman Accuses White Republicans Of Using Byron Donalds As A ‘Shield’

Former spokeswoman for former President Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign Katrina Pierson ripped Republicans for nominating Florida Rep. Byron Donalds for speaker of the House.

California Rep. Kevin McCarthy has lost his fifth bid to be speaker of the House. The House adjourned Tuesday afternoon after three speaker ballots failed to produce a majority. Republicans first coalesced around Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs before moving onto Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan. On Wednesday, Republicans who oppose McCarthy threw their support behind Donalds.

Donalds received 20 votes.

Pierson, however, called the nomination “insulting.”

“This is insulting. I’m sick of black republicans being used as shields by their white colleagues. Byron Donald’s voted for McCarthy twice!!! Nominating someone who chose McCarthy (again) is a losing strategy. Flipping for personal gain is how DC works. That’s not ‘change,'” she tweeted.

This is insulting. I’m sick of black republicans being used as shields by their white colleagues. Byron Donald’s voted for McCarthy twice!!! Nominating someone who chose McCarthy (again) is a losing strategy. Flipping for personal gain is how DC works. That’s not “change”. https://t.co/PRZUTH50n3 — Katrina Pierson (@KatrinaPierson) January 4, 2023

Donalds, however, said the nominating process and challenges are a “good thing” while on Fox News.

“These leadership challenges are a good thing for the party and they’re actually a good thing for America,” Donalds said. “The days of just power by acclimation, those days are over. It needs to be earned and that’s the thing people need to understand and be communicated effectively.” (RELATED: ‘Let Me Explain’: Fox News Host Grills Byron Donalds Over Challenges To McCarthy’s Speaker Bid)