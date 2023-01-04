Marilee Fiebig, Wife Of ‘Good Morning America’ Anchor T.J. Holmes, Breaks Silence On His Affair With Amy Robach

Marilee Fiebig, wife of “Good Morning America” anchor T.J. Holmes, broke her silence on his affair with colleague Amy Robach.

Fiebig expressed “disappointment” with Holmes’ openness about his affair with Robach and slammed him for his “lack of discretion, respect and sensitivity” in his handling of the matter. “During the holiday season and in light of the challenging times, Marilee’s sole focus has remained on the overall best interest of her nine-year-old daughter,” attorney Stephanie Lehman said to Daily Mail.

Fiebig and Holmes were married for 12 years before news of his affair went public, making this very personal break-up a public spectacle for Fiebig and their daughter, according to the Daily Mail.

Lehman, head of the New York/New Jersey family law practice Phillips Nizer, explained some recent events unfolding behind the scenes.

“To that end T.J.’s lawyer and I have been working together to move their divorce forward privately, expeditiously and as amicably as possible,’ Lehman said, according to Daily Mail. (RELATED: ‘I Broke’: Drew Barrymore Opens Up About Dark Drinking Days After Her Divorce)

Lehman briefly spoke on behalf of Fiebig with a few words of gratitude.

“Marilee has been touched by the outpouring of support and looks forward to a new beginning in this new year,” she said.

The Daily Mail uncovered the Holmes/Robach affair in late November when it exposed flirty photos of the couple, including images of a weekend getaway in a cottage in Upstate New York.