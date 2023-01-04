The Next James Bond? Rumors Swirl After ‘Avengers’ Actor Reportedly Meets With Film’s Producer

Rumors are swirling about which actor will step into the coveted position as the new James Bond, and one actor in particular seems to be in a favorable spot after reportedly meeting with producers to discuss the role.

The rumor mill began churning Jan. 2, when Puck published a prediction article. The piece took some guesses as to what 2023 would bring to the world of entertainment, and the highlight was a juicy update reporting on actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s meeting with producer Barbara Broccoli. The alleged meeting “went well,” Puck continued, which was enough to generate a whole lot of fan excitement.

“Taylor-Johnson fits the bill — great actor, British, fits the younger direction the Broccolis want to go, accomplished but not particularly famous — he’s about to be a much bigger star,” according to Puck.

Puck didn’t just stop there. The outlet sent fans spinning with another prediction that may come to fruition.

The outlet analyzed the “Avengers” actor’s current projects and predicted Taylor-Johnson might catapult to major fame before he can even step in Bond’s shoes.

“If Sony’s ‘Spider-Man’ spinoff ‘Kraven the Hunter’ or Universal’s Ryan Gosling two-hander ‘The Fall Guy’ works, Taylor-Johnson might end up, ironically, too famous to take on Bond,” according to Puck. (RELATED: ‘Bullet Train’ Star Aaron Taylor-Johnson Suffered Bloody Injury And Passed Out During Filming)

Taylor-Johnson reportedly auditioned in front of Broccoli, and rumors suggest everyone was impressed with his talent and the skills he brought to the role, including a rendition of Bond’s famous gun barrel-opening routine, according to TMZ.

While TMZ reported the actor may be the new Bond front runner, there has not been an official announcement or confirmation of the news at the time of writing.

Another close contender is “Emily in Paris” star Lucien Laviscount, according to TMZ.