NFL Hall Of Famer Harry Carson Says He Won’t Let His Grandson Play Football

What a joke.

Pro Football Hall of Famer Harry Carson appeared on “CNN This Morning” to speak with Don Lemon about Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest, revealing that he won’t let his grandson play football because of health fears.

And as you can imagine, ol’ Donny Boy and the three-letter propaganda mill took full advantage:

It’s called the “war on football,” something that I’ve been used to for years now, being in sports media.

What CNN is doing is nothing new. The left-wing media in particular has been doing this for quite some time, but obviously CNN is taking complete advantage of the Damar Hamlin situation to once again push the anti-football message.

Quite frankly, it pisses me off, especially because I have views about this whole Hamlin situation that quite frankly I can’t and don’t want to get into. And here I am just having to look at CNN (and the rest of the Left) attempting to destroy such a beautiful game. It absolutely irritates the shit out of me. (RELATED: ESPN Anchor Stops Live Broadcast To Pray For Damar Hamlin. It’s The Most Refreshing Thing You’ll See All Day)

So I’ll just say this: Good luck to these clowns for trying to get rid of what I like to call, “the modern-day Rome with no end in sight.” Good luck trying to destroy the NFL, the same company that pulls in literally billions and billions of dollars per year.

Anyways, shout out to Damar Hamlin, man. I hate that this whole situation is going on with you, king, and I hate how pathetic “news outlets” are using you as anti-football propaganda (that Harry Carson doesn’t even realize he’s helping push). Just nonsense.

And yet another reason to hate CNN.