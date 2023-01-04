NYPD Cop Utterly Pummels 14-Year-Old Girl In Head In After-School Fight: Report

The New York City Police Department (NYPD) reportedly suspended an unnamed officer after video footage appeared to show him punching a young girl in the head repeatedly.

In the footage posted to social media, one teen flails her arms while two officers advance forward. One officer then appears to punch the teen in the head repeatedly while bystanders film and scream. Authorities said the officers were intervening in a fight between two girls, according to the New York Post (NYP). (RELATED: NYPD Cop Utterly Flattens Woman Slapping Him In Wild Video)

Kyonna and Kaila Robinson, the girls allegedly depicted in the video, told the NYP they had been trying to stop a fight in the school yard.

Horrifying footage of an NYPD officer repeatedly punching a citizen, who appears to be a teenage girl. Apparently this incident took place today, on Port Richmond Avenue in Staten Island, near Intermediate School 51. Who is this officer? pic.twitter.com/vJemnj4APM — Jody Rosen (@jodyrosen) January 4, 2023

“Last evening, the NYPD became aware of an incident that occurred on Staten Island where officers responded to a fight between a group of youths. The actions of those officers is under investigation by the Internal Affairs Bureau. At this time, one officer has been suspended,” the NYPD said in a statement.

Last evening, the NYPD became aware of an incident that occurred on Staten Island where officers responded to a fight between a group of youths. The actions of those officers is under investigation by the Internal Affairs Bureau. At this time, one officer has been suspended. pic.twitter.com/hwIuW5p1rj — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) January 4, 2023

“There was a fight between two girls. We tried to intervene and it looks like one of the girls tried to stop us from intervening,” an NYPD spokesperson told the NYP.

“They tried to handcuff one of the girls,” the spokesperson reportedly said. “And someone was pulling at them.”

Police reportedly arrested the 12- and 14-year-old before later releasing both without charges, the outlet continued.

A police source said the officer “overreacted” after one teen allegedly hit him, according to the NYP. “She hits him first and then he responds by striking her more than once. That’s problematic.”

The unidentified officer was suspended without pay pending an investigation, the NYP reported.