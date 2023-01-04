Police Arrest Doctor Accused Of Intentionally Driving Off Cliff With Family

Police arrested a California doctor accused of intentionally driving his Tesla, carrying his wife and two kids, off a cliff Monday.

Dharmesh A. Patel, a doctor at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center, was arrested and booked into San Mateo County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder and child abuse after driving his family off a Northern California cliff, reported ABC7.

Patel, his wife Neha Patel, and two children – a 4-year-old girl and a 9-year-old boy – survived the alleged intentional wreck off the area of the Pacific Coast Highway near Pasadena called Devil’s Slide. Rescue crews worked for several hours in the rain and wind to retrieve the family from the car, the outlet reported.

“CHP (California Highway Patrol) investigators worked throughout the night interviewing witnesses and gathering evidence from the scene,” CHP statement stated, according to ABC7. “Based on the evidence collected, investigators developed probable cause to believe this incident was an intentional act.”

SHOCKING: A Pasadena father has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and child abuse after authorities say he intentionally drove a Tesla off a cliff as his two children and wife were still in the vehicle.

The two children suffered musculoskeletal injuries and were rescued out of the back window of the Tesla using a rescue basket before being taken to the hospital by ambulance, according to the report. Patel and Neha were flown by helicopter to the hospital after receiving traumatic injuries after the Tesla’s doors were smashed against a cliff while flipping several times.

Providence Holy Cross Medical Center, which lists Patel as an active physician in its radiology department, released a statement about the incident acknowledging Patel’s employment but refused to comment on the ongoing investigation, reported ABC7.

“Providence Holy Cross Medical Center is deeply saddened to learn of a traffic incident involving one of our physicians and his family. We are extremely grateful there were no serious injuries. We will not respond further, as this incident is under investigation,” the hospital’s statement read. (RELATED: Teacher Resigns After Allegedly Sending Romantic Snapchat Messages To 8th-Grade Girl)

Neighbors of the Patels told ABC7 the incident shocked them, calling the family the “ideal neighbors.”

“It seemed like they had a great holiday. They went to go see both parents,” Sarah Walker, a Patel neighbor, told the outlet. “It just seemed very happy and great.”

Another neighbor said things seemed weird Tuesday when they didn’t come home, adding that the situation “is really heartbreaking,” calling the Patels, “lovely people.”