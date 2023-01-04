Neutered Prince Harry Hits ’60 Minutes’ To Continue His Whine Tour

Prince Harry is still chatting up the press about his royal sob story and recently appeared on “60 Minutes” to whine about his familial breakdown.

Harry and Meghan Markle began their departure from the royal family by saying that they were seeking privacy but then taking every opportunity to complain about being exploited by the press — to the press. Harry seizes every chance he can get to whine about his family and can’t seem to get enough air-time to fully satiate his desire to top the headlines. Even those who initially supported his plight are sick of hearing about it, but “60 Minutes” was all in.

“Every single time I’ve tried to do it privately there have been briefings and leakings and planting of stories against me and my wife,” Harry told Anderson Cooper in the upcoming Jan. 8 episode of “60 Minutes.”

Harry complained about the media as he bounced from one show to another, airing his dirty laundry while promoting his Netflix docuseries and his upcoming memoir titled, “Spare.”

“You know, the family motto is never complain, never explain, but it’s just a motto,” Harry told Cooper. (RELATED: ‘Never Needed To Be This Way’: Prince Harry Speaks In Advance Of Memoir Release)

The man that wanted to keep his personal life under wraps has also whined about his woes to any outlet that will listen.

He went from piloting war planes to grasping at straws to get the public to feel sorry for him based on choices that he made as a grown adult. It’s whiny and the public saturation of the pity party has some feeling far more annoyed with Harry than sympathetic to his struggle.

Speaking about the press, Harry said, “They will feed or have a conversation with the correspondent, and that correspondent will literally be spoon-fed information and write the story,” Harry said. “And at the bottom of it they will say that they’ve reached out to Buckingham Palace for comment. But the whole story is Buckingham Palace commenting.”

“So when we’re being told for the last six years, ‘We can’t put a statement out to protect you.’ But you do it for other members of the family. It becomes- there becomes a point when silence is betrayal,” Harry continued.