REPORT: Carolina Panthers Have Talks With Jim Harbaugh, Become Favorite To Land Him As Head Coach

Jim Harbaugh to the Carolina Panthers?

Only days after the Michigan Wolverines suffered an upset defeat against the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs in the College Football Playoff semifinals, a couple of NFL teams are already courting head coach Jim Harbaugh.

Multiple sources from The Athletic reported that Harbaugh would probably return to the NFL he got an offer. Harbaugh coached the San Francisco 49ers from 2011 to 2014.

“I think it is a done deal if he gets an offer.” Jim Harbaugh’s led Michigan to consecutive B1G titles, but also been great as an NFL coach. If an NFL team wants him, will he leave Michigan? Reporting w/ @NicoleAuerbach @byAustinMeek on Harbaugh/NFL 2.0: https://t.co/q4VrLN7OLu — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) January 2, 2023

The Daily Caller reported Jan. 2 that the Denver Broncos had approached Harbaugh about filling their vacant head coaching position, and now there’s a second team in the mix: the Carolina Panthers.

This is according to a report from Queen City News’ Will Kunkel, while BroBible even has in their headline that the Panthers are the favorite to land Harbaugh.

#BREAKING NEWS: Carolina @Panthers owner David Tepper has had a conversation with Jim Harbaugh about the team’s head coaching vacancy, sources confirm. #NFL #Panthers https://t.co/NQK3aS5tQu — Charlotte Sports Live (@CSLonQCN) January 3, 2023

I understand that the very credible The Athletic is reporting that it’s pretty much a done deal if Jim Harbaugh gets an offer, but I still have a hard time seeing him leaving the University of Michigan.

Like I wrote Jan. 2 about this entire situation, I don’t think it’s impossible that Harbaugh leaves the Wolverines, but if he does so, it’s going to have to be a very sexy situation. (RELATED: Aaron Rodgers: ‘I’d Love To Play For’ Miami Dolphins)

I love the Carolina Panthers, they’re part of my stomping grounds (having grown up in Virginia), so it would be pretty dope for me to see Harbaugh as their head coach. I just don’t see it happening. Unless we’re talking about the Miami Dolphins, a team in Los Angeles or New York City, or some iconic brand, I just don’t see him leaving Michigan.

It’s not happening, not for the Panthers anyway.