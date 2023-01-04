POLL: Most Republican Voters See Current Party Leadership As ‘Ineffective’

Republican voters want new GOP leadership, saying Republican members of Congress and the Republican National Committee (RNC) were ineffective in 2022, according to a new poll.

Of 1,078 registered GOP voters, 62.7% thought that the Republican congressional leadership was not effective in electing Republicans during the 2022 primaries, and 68% said that the RNC was not effective, according to the Convention of States Action and Trafalgar Group poll released Wednesday. Most respondents want new leadership in the GOP, as only 5.6% of respondents thought RNC Chair Ronna McDaniels should keep her position. (RELATED: Voters Call For New GOP Leadership In Congress After Midterm Election: POLL)

“Republican voters are furious about the failure of their party to deliver results in 2022–especially given the disastrous mismanagement of the country by the Biden Administration and their allies in Congress. Voters believe the only way to hold the GOP accountable for its failures is to make way for new leadership,” Convention of States President Mark Meckler said in a release.

Paired with the idea that Republican leadership is ineffective, respondents reported that they would likely move their donations to grassroots organizations, according to the poll. Of respondents, 44% reported they were less likely to donate to the Republican Party and Republican candidates.

“Grassroots activists have known for a long time that GOP leadership in Congress and at the RNC aren’t focused on fighting for conservative principles, or even winning a majority, but rather keeping themselves in power and funding the permanent political consultant class,” Meckler said.

“Ultimately, we need to stop playing Washington’s game by Washington’s rules. If Americans want to fix our broken government, we need to force change in the leadership of organizations who failed to deliver results, support grassroots organizations doing real work on the ground, and reign in the power of DC with an Article V Convention of States,” he continued.

SHOCK: 6% of GOP voters want Mitt Romney’s niece to run the RNC. https://t.co/xRjDIOq19I — @amuse (@amuse) January 4, 2023

Following the midterm elections, a Convention of States Action and Trafalgar Group poll showed that 71% of voters wanted new Republican leadership in Congress.

“Even before the election, our polling showed voters supported Republican policies but doubted Republican leadership, and now, after the underperformance of Republican candidates in the midterms, that doubt appears to have deepened,” Meckler previously said.

McDaniels has been the RNC chair since 2017 and is currently running for another term. Harmeet Dhillon, who leads the Republican National Lawyers Association, announced in December that she is running against McDaniels, according to NBC News.

“Republicans are tired of losing and I think that we really need to radically reshape our leadership in order to win,” Dhillon said. “And we can’t keep running elections like we did in the 90s and the 2000s.”

Mike Lindell, the founder and CEO of MyPillow, announced in November that he would be running against McDaniels, according to Axios. “I am 100% running for the RNC chairman against [current chair] Ronna McDaniel,” Lindell told Steve Bannon.

Mike McKenna also threw his hat in the ring to be RNC chair, saying he hopes to disrupt the RNC’s “broken” status quo by fixing what his opponents won’t. McKenna believes the RNC needs meaningful reform and purposeful redirection.

The poll was conducted from Dec. 17 to Dec. 21 and has a margin of error of 2.9%.

The RNC did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

