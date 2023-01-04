Ryan Seacrest Says Andy Cohen Snubbed Him During Sober New Year’s Eve Broadcast

Ryan Seacrest told fans on Tuesday’s episode of “Live with Kelly and Ryan” that he believes Andy Cohen snubbed him on New Year’s Eve.

Seacrest called Cohen out for apparently not saying “hi” to him, despite Seacrest’s numerous attempts to wave Cohen down and get his attention. Seacrest spoke in an animated manner on the show, often gesturing and imitating the actions he used in an effort to have Cohen notice him.

“It was funny, because my big stage was right in front of Anderson [Cooper] and Andy [Cohen],” Seacrest said. “When I was not working, I was trying to get their attention.”

“I thought maybe I was in the shot. I just wanted to wave and say ‘hi’ — you know, they have a great show,” Seacrest told Ripa. “And Anderson, the best. He turns around and he says, ‘Have a good show.’ Very nice.”

Seacrest complimented Cooper’s gesture. “Class, class,” he said.

“Andy did not turn around,” Seacrest added.

Ripa quickly rose to Cohen’s defense.

"That's not true. He said he was trying to get your attention," she said.

Prior to CNN’s televised New Year’s Eve broadcast, network chairman and CEO Chris Licht advised Cohen and Cooper that drinking on the job was strictly off limits — a stark contrast from past shows.

Seacrest joined the conversation, saying Licht’s decision was “probably a good idea,” likely in reference to the 2021 broadcast in which Cohen slammed Seacrest during a drunken rant, according to Variety. Cohen became tipsy on the job and addressed “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” as “Ryan Seacrest’s group of losers that are performing behind us” while on air.

“I mean, with all due [respect], if you’ve been watching ABC tonight, you’ve seen nothing. I’m sorry,” he continued.

“The only thing that I regret saying … is that I slammed the ABC broadcast. And I really like Ryan Seacrest,” Cohen said on a later episode of his radio show.