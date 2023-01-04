Skip Bayless, Shannon Sharpe Get Into Explosive Argument After Shannon Demanded Skip Delete His Tweet

Oh, the entertainment.

After missing the Jan. 3 edition of Fox Sports 1’s “Undisputed,” co-host and NFL Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe came back for the Jan. 4 edition of the show, and holy hell, did things get intense.

Starting out the program, Sharpe was giving an opening monologue, and while doing so, he called out his fellow co-host Skip Bayless over his tweet that he posted after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suddenly collapsed on the field during “Monday Night Football” — it was later found out that Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest.

After saying the Hamlin incident “struck [him] a little different,” Sharpe blasted Bayless for his tweet, and then followed it up by saying that he should delete it. That’s when Bayless got involved and interrupted Sharpe, saying that he’s not deleting the tweet. Bayless also appeared to be caught off guard, and said that he didn’t think his Twitter blowback was going to get brought up.

Fireworks to start Undisputed over Skip’s tweet pic.twitter.com/CnMBvgUPP3 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 4, 2023

If you’re not aware of the tweet that Skip and Shannon are referencing, here it is:

No doubt the NFL is considering postponing the rest of this game – but how? This late in the season, a game of this magnitude is crucial to the regular-season outcome … which suddenly seems so irrelevant. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 3, 2023

There is absolutely nothing wrong with that tweet. It’s reasonable to think about, and I’ll ask it myself: what exactly is the NFL going to do about the postseason with this game looking like it won’t get played?

This is just a case of people being incredibly sensitive, again. People always have to get mad about something.

I love how Skip Bayless stood up for himself in this exchange and said that he wasn’t deleting any damn thing, and then when Shannon brought up the bosses, Skip said nuh, uh, nobody talked to me. I absolutely love that. Just another reason why “Drip” Bayless is cool as shit, standing against the politically correct mob. (RELATED: ‘Taking It Day By Day’: Damar Hamlin’s Uncle Gives Update On NFL Star)

Blogging about this situation Jan. 3, I thought that the “Undisputed” controversy around Skip’s tweet could potentially be staged, and I could still be right about that, but man, this looked real. Shannon looked pissed, Skip looked irritated and shocked, and you could feel the tension while they were arguing.

Either way, this is beautiful, beautiful crash content.