Soros-Backed Dark Money Group Spent A Whopping $140 Million On Liberal Causes In 2021

The Open Society Policy Center (OSPC), a nonprofit backed by left-wing billionaire George Soros’ Open Society Foundations network, donated $140 million to political causes in 2021, according to a copy of its 2021 tax filing.

OSPC, which does not disclose its donors, gave at least $140 million to nonprofits able to support political causes and advocate for candidates in 2021, according to the filing. Soros’ nonprofit donated an additional $60 million to charities that are unable to support or oppose candidates for elected office and must only engage in nonpartisan advocacy. (RELATED: Dem Dark Money Groups Plan Spin Campaign To Undermine GOP Congressional Probes)

Some of OSPC’s donations include $16.9 million to America Votes, a nonprofit that seeks to increase voter participation and teaches people how to vote by mail, as well as $6.48 million to Equis Labs, a group that aims to expand Latino voting, according to the filing. OSPC also donated $4.5 million to left-leaning judicial advocacy group Demand Justice which spent $1 million on an ad campaign supporting President Joe Biden’s move to nominate Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson.

OSPC seeks to influence public policy on “civil rights, criminal justice reform, immigration, public health policy and the promotion of government accountability,” according to its website. The nonprofit is part of Soros’ Open Society Foundations network which includes several politically engaging 501(c)(4) groups that are not required to disclose their donors as well as more conventional 501(c)(3) charities.

Soros’ son and daughter sit on the nonprofit’s board of directors, according to the organization’s website. OSPC’s 2021 budget was provided by a single $196 million donation from the Open Society Foundation network, according to CNBC.

Soros personally donated nearly $180 million to help Democratic candidates get elected prior to the 2022 midterm elections, according to OpenSecrets, a nonpartisan platform tracking money in politics. The left-wing billionaire donated $125 million of this money to Democracy PAC II, which by law can raise and spend an unlimited amount of money, in order to fund Democratic candidates and groups, FEC filings show.

The Open Society Policy Center did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

