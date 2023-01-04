‘Fake And Fraudulent’: Trump Dispels Rumor That He Endorsed Byron Donalds For Speaker

Former President Donald Trump dispelled a rumor on Wednesday that he endorsed Republican Florida Rep. Byron Donalds to be speaker of the House.

Donalds challenged Speaker-designate Kevin McCarthy after being nominated in the fourth and fifth ballots by Republican Reps. Chip Roy of Texas and Lauren Boebert of Colorado. The former president has repeatedly endorsed McCarthy to be handed the gavel.

“I have always supported Byron Donalds, have consistently Endorsed him for Congress and, in fact, feel that I was a primary reason he entered politics in the first place,” Trump wrote on Truth Social Wednesday. “He is a young man with a great future! With that all being said, the story and statement that was just put out that I endorsed Byron for Speaker of the House is Fake and Fraudulent. He will have his day, and it will be a big one, but not now!”

A false “Save America” release came out Wednesday with a fabricated message from Trump voicing an endorsement for Donalds and expressing disappointment in McCarthy. Some reports, including a now-deleted one by TeleTrader News, reported Wednesday that Trump shifted his support and is currently backing Donalds for the role of speaker following the post. (RELATED: Matt Gaetz Calls Trump’s Endorsement Of McCarthy ‘Sad’)

“Enough is Enough, Kevin,” the fake post read. “The Swamp needs to be drained, and it seems we need new Leadership. House members should now rally behind Byron Donalds, who will be sure to push the MAGA agenda. Get it done!”

The former president confirmed that the “Save America” release is a “forgery” and should not be taken seriously.

“The Statement just put out using a Save America masthead is a forgery and a fake. Please disregard it entirely,” Trump said.

For the first time since 1923, the House has cast several ballots in an attempt to elect a speaker. McCarthy, who won the nomination in November, has been unsuccessful in garnering the required 218 votes in order to become speaker. The Speaker-designate earned 203 votes from his colleagues on the first two ballots, and then received 202 on the third round.

The following day, McCarthy repeatedly received 201 votes on the fourth, fifth, and sixth ballots. Donalds initially supported McCarthy, but later shifted his support to Republican Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan on the third ballot, and later himself after he became the challenger.