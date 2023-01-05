EXCLUSIVE: Agent Shot Near Border Days Ahead Of Biden’s Visit

A Border Patrol agent was shot near Lordsburg, New Mexico, along a local highway ahead of President Joe Biden’s expected trip to the southern border, National Border Patrol Council President Brandon Judd told the Daily Caller News Foundation Thursday.

“Border Patrol agents made a vehicle stop. In the course of the vehicle stop a suspect shot a Border Patrol agent in the chest and I believe also in the arm,” Judd said, adding that the bullet didn’t penetrate the agent’s protective vest.

“The vehicle then fled and a pursuit took place where it’s my understanding that the vehicle then crashed and rolled with the suspect fleeing,” Judd continued.

Agents later apprehended the suspect, who Judd said may have been a smuggler.

Biden is set to visit El Paso, Texas, which is in the same sector as Lordsburg, in the coming days. Border Patrol agents have recently seen a record surge in illegal immigration, with more than 2.3 million migrants encountered by Customs and Border Protection (CBP) in fiscal year 2022.

Biden said Wednesday that he wanted to travel there to see “peace and security” and to “see what’s going on.” The president last visited the border in 2008, when he drove by the area, former White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in 2021.

CBP didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment and it remains unclear the intentions of the suspect.

Editor’s note: This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.