Buffalo Bills Expected To Resume Play Days After Damar Hamlin Suffered Cardiac Arrest On The Field

The Buffalo Bills expect to play in Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots after receiving reassuring news about Damar Hamlin’s health condition.

Physicians caring for Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center said Thursday in a statement that Hamlin made “remarkable improvement” over a 24-hour period while in intensive care. Hamlin is said to be “neurologically intact” and “making steady progress” in his recovery after suffering a cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game against the Bengals.

Damar Hamlin has shown “remarkable improvement”, the Bills announced. https://t.co/JFrXOoItZa — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 5, 2023

During a press conference on Thursday, Bills’ head coach Sean McDermott and quarterback Josh Allen said they expect to hit the field Sunday after receiving positive news about Hamlin’s condition.

Allen said Damar’s father, Mario, spoke with the team earlier in the week and “demanded” that the team charge forward. The star quarterback said, “that is what he [Damar] wants, that’s what his dad wants. Guys are excited to get out there.”

#Bills coach Sean McDermott and QB Josh Allen were asked if they’re ready to play football. Allen jumped in: “I do.” McDermott: “I do as well.” Allen: “That is what Damar wants, that’s what his dad wants. Guys are excited to get out there.” pic.twitter.com/JqliFLFUot — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 5, 2023

When the Bills run out onto the field on Sunday, I’m sure their crowd will be going wild. (RELATED: ‘You Won The Game Of Life’: Doctors Give Update On Damar Hamlin)

Knowing that Hamlin is doing better makes me think that Bills Mafia will be in rare form for week 18. Bills’ fans are already nuts. For them to be rejuvenated and relieved that their star safety is alive and improving, will only make their crowd act 10 times crazier than usual.

After the emotional week the Bills have gone through, I don’t think any team in the league would be capable of slowing them down come Sunday. I imagine that they will beat New England by two or three touchdowns, easily. They could be lining up across from the undefeated 1972 Miami Dolphins and I bet they would still win big.

Buffalo will be playing some very inspired football for the final game of the regular season and I’m sure there’s no team they would rather take their emotions out on more than their division rivals, the Patriots.