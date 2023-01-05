Damar Hamlin Showing ‘Remarkable Improvement.’ Some Reports Say He’s ‘Awake’

Fantastic news, ladies and gentlemen!

Over the past 24 hours, Buffalo Bills cornerback Damar Hamlin has shown “remarkable improvement,” the team announced Thursday. Hamlin is still in the hospital recovering from the cardiac arrest suffered during Monday Night Football against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Buffalo gave an update Thursday morning, stating that Hamlin is still critically ill. He does, however, appear to be neurologically intact.

“Per the physicians caring for Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, Damar has shown remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours. While still critically ill, he has demonstrated that he appears to be neurologically intact. His lungs continue to heal and he is making steady progress,” said the Bills. “We are grateful for the love and support we have received.”

Damar Hamlin has been gripping the hands of those close to him. Another very positive sign. https://t.co/GpabbnqTWm — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 5, 2023

CNN reported in the late morning Thursday that Hamlin’s agent said he is awake.

Damar Hamlin is awake and has been holding hands with family in the hospital, his agent tells CNN. — Omar Jimenez (@OmarJimenez) January 5, 2023

This is a developing story.