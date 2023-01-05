Hillary Clinton To Join Columbia University As Professor

Former Secretary of State and presidential candidate Hillary Clinton will join Columbia University in February as a Professor of Practice at the School of International and Public Affairs (SIPA) and a Presidential Fellow at Columbia Worlds Project (CWP).

Clinton will “work closely with Dean Keren Yarhi-Milo and other senior faculty and administrators on a variety of major initiatives, especially those focusing on global politics and policy and on supporting female leaders in those arenas” in her position with the SIPA, according to an email sent by university president Lee Bollinger. She will also work with CWP leadership “to support programming related to renewing democracy and advancing efforts for effective engagement of women and youth in this country and around the world.” (RELATED: Clinton Named Her ‘Gutsiest’ Woman In Politics, And It’s Laugh Out Loud Funny)

Welcome Secretary @HillaryClinton to our community! The former secretary of state, U.S. senator, and First Lady will become a faculty member at @ColumbiaSIPA and @Columbia World Projects on February 1. Read the announcement from Dean Keren @YarhiMilo: https://t.co/4AxXVrEEc5 pic.twitter.com/hyqrTDLwq5 — Columbia | SIPA (@ColumbiaSIPA) January 5, 2023

Clinton Email.pdf by Alexa Schwerha on Scribd

“I have had the great pleasure of knowing Hillary personally for three decades, since her early days as First Lady of the United States. Her public service has expanded since then, most notably in her remarkably successful tenure as United States Senator for the State of New York, in her impressive role as Secretary of State, and in her two historic and record-breaking presidential campaigns,” Bollinger wrote. “Given her extraordinary talents and capacities together with her singular life experiences, Hillary Clinton is unique, and, most importantly, exceptional in what she can bring to the University’s missions of research and teaching, along with public service and engagement for the public good.”

He also wrote that Clinton will “be bringing her capacities, experience, and wisdom to [the] institution” and that the campus will “benefit immeasurably from working with her in the months and years ahead.”

Clinton served as Secretary of State under former President Barack Obama from 2009 to 2013 and ran for President in two failed campaigns in 2008 and 2016, notably losing to President Donald Trump. She received an honorary degree from Columbia University and spoke at the university’s 2022 commencement.

Responding to calls from graduates and guests for a speech, and with a nod from President Bollinger, honorary degree recipient and former U.S. Secretary of State @HillaryClinton shared impromptu remarks with the Class of 2022 at Columbia’s Commencement ceremony. #RoarLions2022 pic.twitter.com/Z99eplK8T7 — Columbia University (@Columbia) May 18, 2022

