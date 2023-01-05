Jake Paul Signs MMA Contract With The Professional Fighters League

Popular social media influencer Jake Paul is gearing towards a mixed martial arts (MMA) debut.

Paul announced he signed a contract with the Professional Fighters League (PFL) on Thursday morning, and PFL chairman and co-founder Donn Davis told ESPN he locked in a multi-year deal. Paul said he is a co-founder of the new PFL pay-per-view Super Fight Division, and that he is the head of “fighter advocacy” for the organization, according to a promotional video for the company.

Paul also said PFL fighters will receive 50% revenue from the pay-per-view events as he works to ensure “the PFL is the gold standard in combat sports when it comes to fighter relations and opportunity.”

In typical Paul fashion, he also took a moment to challenge UFC legend Nate Diaz to a two-fight deal that includes both a boxing match and an MMA fight six months apart from each other.

It’s unclear whether or not we’ll ever see a Diaz/Paul fight, but the news of Paul trying his hand at MMA is impressive. It shows he is absolutely fearless when it comes to fighting people. (RELATED: Boxing To Introduce New Category For Trans Athletes To Compete Against Members Of Their Biological Sex)

I personally did not think Paul would have this much success as a professional boxer. In one of his first boxing matches against former NBA basketball player Nate Robinson, I actually placed $40 dollars on Robinson to beat him. I figured with Robinson being a former professional athlete, he would squash the ex-YouTube star. But from the way the fight turned out, I will never again bet against Paul in his combat sports endeavors. Paul went on to knock Robinson out cold in the middle of the ring and I was out $40 because of it.

Jake Paul knocks out Nate Robinson 😴 pic.twitter.com/YmxalPWisM — Jacob Krantz (@jacobkrantz12) November 29, 2020

In an October match, Paul shocked the masses by defeating former UFC Middleweight Champion Anderson Silva after knocking him down to the canvas in the final round of their bout.

Paul is currently 6-0 in his professional boxing career, which includes four knockouts, according to ESPN. As he moves away from boxing to potentially conquer the MMA world, there’s no reason for anybody to doubt him.

Paul’s tenacity and willpower to win high-profile fights has made me a borderline fan. Not only does he talk the talk, but he also walks the walk. Whether you like him or hate him, you have to respect him.

In short order, Paul has made himself a prominent figure in the world of combat sports. It really wouldn’t shock me if he were to become a successful MMA fighter.