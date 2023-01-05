Rogan Rips NYT As ‘Corrupt,’ And ‘Full Of Shit’

Podcaster Joe Rogan ripped The New York Times as “corrupt” and “full of shit” in a newly released episode of The Joe Rogan Experience.

Rogan was discussing a host of topics with Barstool Sports President Dave Portnoy, touching on the COVID-19 pandemic, the UFC and the Twitter Files.

“All those media companies, nobody trusts them anymore,” Rogan said on the podcast episode, which was released Thursday on Spotify. “And the reason why nobody trusts them anymore is because they’re not trustworthy.”

Rogan then said the lack of trust in corporate media has led to the emergence of independent journalists like Matt Taibbi, Glenn Greenwald and others. (RELATED: ‘The Idea That You Don’t Need Men … Is Crazy’: Rogan Rips So-Called Toxic Masculinity)

“Even if you don’t agree with them, you know they’re not lying,” Rogan said, claiming there is not much truth in mainstream media.

“[Mainstream media] is controlled by these corporate interests that really care more about money than they do about anything else. If you think that, like the way, the Washington Post, The New York Times is really just about getting out the truth, that’s not real. They have an ideology,” he said.

Rogan added that the Times and Post are “full of shit” and “corrupt,” but said the average person does not “have the time to sort out whether the Washington Post is being honest about gender affirming care.”