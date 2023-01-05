LA Zoo Held ‘All Ages’ Drag Show With Tickets For ‘Children’ And ‘Infants’

The Los Angeles Zoo hosted an all-ages drag show Wednesday night during its Lights and Animals Aglow tour, according to the zoo’s website.

Since Nov. 18, the LA Zoo has hosted the Lights and Animals Aglow tour that features lantern sculptures, flowers and trees, and on Jan. 4, presented an all-ages drag show in partnership with LA Pride, according to the Los Angeles Zoo website. The event featured DJ Johnny Hawkes and a full bar for those 21 and older, with drag performances from Hummingbird Meadows, Sherry Vine, Sweet Tea, La Kelly Ru, Opal Lamé and Valora Von Tease.

The event was open to adults, children and infants, and featured a meet and greet with the drag performers, according to Twitter posts from the Los Angeles Zoo.The Lights and Animals Aglow tour is sponsored by Amazon, Skechers, Hyatt Vacation Club and First5 California, according to the zoo’s website.

“The Los Angeles Zoo is hosting a Drag Show tonight where they are serving alcohol and selling CHILD & INFANT tickets,” PragerU personality Aldo Buttazzoni said on Twitter.

Drag performer Sweet Tea, who performed at the event, shot back at Buttazzoni saying, “And Aldo just to inform you the Zoo has always sold children and infant tickets and has always sold alcohol whether it’s an event or not.”

All age drag shows have been a recent topic for debate across America, with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation (DBPR) launching an investigation into a Christmas-themed drag show that was open to “all-ages.”

The Broward Center for the Performing Arts in Fort Lauderdale hosted “A Drag Queen Christmas” on Dec. 26, and the DBPR announced it would investigate the performances which were described as “sexually explicit” and “marketed to children.”

In December, 40,000 Moore County, North Carolina residents lost power after gunfire disabled two electrical substations. Following the attack, FBI agents said that it could have been an effort to disrupt a drag show.

“We know the FBI, of course, is the lead agency for active domestic terrorism and they’re going to be pursuing motive here,” Frank Figliuzzi told “Deadline: White House” host Nicolle Wallace. “And yes, it’s quick and convenient to say look, we know about this planned drag show in town. It happens I think every year. And yes, the coordinators of that show have been receiving unprecedented levels of threats or disagreement over this. So they’ll be exploring all of that.”

Following the Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs, Colorado, media outlets criticized Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson’s criticism of all-age drag shows for the attack on the nightclub. The New York Times and NBC News blamed the “right-wing” commentator for the attack, as both outlets asserted that the shooting occurred as parents and activists have expressed concern over drag events for young children.

The Los Angeles Zoo did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.