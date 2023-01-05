Liberal Media Cried Wolf Over Trump But Now Their Real Bogeyman Is Rising

If the liberal media thought former President Donald Trump was bad for the advancement of their woke agenda, Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is showing how effective a leader can be at preventing the “insanity” when he’s given the tools to fight back.

Since Trump took that ride down the golden escalators promising to “Make America Great Again,” the liberal media have thrown every accusation of racism, sexism, etc., at him, attempting to sour his image with the American people and derail his agenda. But years of the liberal media hysterically yelling that Trump was the end of American democracy weakened their ability to fearmonger, resulting in a record-low number of American voters who trust them.

Making matters worse for the media class, DeSantis recently won a landslide victory in his second Florida gubernatorial race. Floridians gave him resounding success after working like a bulldog to end all the things liberals loved about Florida – Disney’s political machine, sexualization of minors in education, and Covid restrictions.

In his second inaugural address, DeSantis highlighted his administration’s success against “woke ideology,” saying that while other states “cower[ed] in the calm docks of despotism,” Florida became where “freedom lives.”

“When the world lost its mind – when common sense suddenly became an uncommon virtue – Florida was a refuge of sanity, a citadel of freedom for our fellow Americans and even for people around the world,” DeSantis said in his address. (RELATED: McCarthy, McConnell Beware: Poll Shows Dead Canary In The Establishment GOP’s Coal Mine)

“We reject this woke ideology. We seek normalcy, not philosophical lunacy! We will not allow reality, facts, and truth to become optional. We will never surrender to the woke mob. Florida is where woke goes to die,” he said.

“Because of these efforts and others, Florida is leading the nation,” DeSantis added.

Although a state governor with no federal jurisdiction, DeSantis has shown he can lead on national issues, including protecting minors from irreversible medical treatments for gender dysphoria, border security, and fighting China’s influence.

The Florida Board of Medicine and the state Board of Osteopathic Medicine voted to finalize rules that barred children suffering from gender dysphoria from receiving hormone replacement therapy or surgeries as a treatment after DeSantis campaigned on the harm caused by these procedures. Florida doctors can no longer prescribe irreversible puberty-blocking, hormone, and hormone antagonist therapies to minors or perform sex reassignment surgeries (or other surgeries that alter sex organs) on them to treat their gender dysphoria.

DeSantis has also taken a stand against the push to include children in drag queen events, whether as participants or observers. After children were exposed to sexually-explicit acts during a showing of “A Drag Queen Christmas” at the Broward Center of the Performing Arts in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, DeSantis threatened the venue’s license.

Jeremy T. Redfern, deputy press secretary for DeSantis, announced in a statement that the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation is leading an investigation into the sexualized holiday drag event.

“Exposing children to sexually explicit activity is a crime in Florida, and such action violates the Department’s licensing standards for operating a business and holding a liquor license,” the statement reads. (RELATED: Big Banks Privately Reveal Biden’s Achilles Heel In 2024)

To bring attention to the Biden Administration’s failed border policies causing America’s illegal immigration crisis, DeSantis made national headlines when he sent unannounced flights containing illegal immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard. DeSantis’ communication director, Taryn Fenske, said that the two planes carrying illegal immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard “were part of the state’s relocation program to transport illegal immigrants to sanctuary destinations.”

Sanctuary cities became the liberal answer to Trump’s border policies, allowing illegal immigrants protection from federal deportation. “States like Massachusetts, New York, and California will better facilitate the care of these individuals who they have invited into our country by incentivizing illegal immigration through their designation as ‘sanctuary states’ and support for the Biden Administration’s open border policies,” Fenske said.

“As you may know, in this past legislative session the Florida Legislature appropriated $12 million to implement a program to facilitate the transport of illegal immigrants from this state consistent with federal law,” Fenske added.

DeSantis also moved to limit the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) ability to function in Florida, including by signing executive orders and proposing legislation. (RELATED: Trump Tops DeSantis In National GOP Primary Poll)

In September 2022, the Florida Governor signed an executive order banning the state government from using or purchasing tech commodities and services from CCP-linked companies. DeSantis also proposed legislation that would ban China from purchasing Florida land near military bases and prevent the country from being able to buy farmland in the state.

“From a national security perspective, is that something that we wanna see? And a lot of times, there’ll be companies that will put themselves out as private, but if you peel back the onion a little bit, they’re basically controlled by the [CCP],” DeSantis said.

“The last thing we want to see is the CCP getting their mitts onto people’s personal information. This will prevent the exposure of Floridians’ personal information and technology systems in Florida to foreign entities and bad actors,” he added.