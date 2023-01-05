Michigan Led 2022 College Football Home Game Attendance, Big Ten Dominated Top Three

The swag of Michigan continues to pop.

Home game attendance in the sport of college football is continuing its national-level decline, according to data from D1ticker.com. Two key factors are inflation and non-enthusiastic fanbases. D1ticker’s data shows that most Group of Five programs faced attendance struggles, while, programs in the national championship picture saw an upswing — specifically in the Big Ten.

The Michigan Wolverines led the nation in home attendance with an average crowd of 110,246, while the Penn State Nittany Lions (107,379) and Ohio State Buckeyes (104,663) represent the Big 10 in the No. 2 and 3 spots.

The SEC then rounds out the top five, with the LSU Tigers sitting at No. 4 with an average home crowd of 100,596. The Tennessee Volunteers occupy 5th with 100,532.

Rounding out the Top 10 is No. 6 Texas Longhorns (100,242), No. 7 Alabama Crimson Tide (98,981), No. 8 Texas A&M Aggies (97,213), No. 9 Georgia Bulldogs (92,746) and No. 10 Florida Gators (87,180).

I’m not surprised by these rankings at all. It’s all the usual suspects, but check out Michigan though.

The Wolverines have so much swag as a program. They have Jim Harbaugh leading the way with great coaching and recruiting, their uniforms are poppin’ with the Jordan brand, you have that gorgeous maize and blue as your colors, you have the rich prestige and history, they have one foot in the mainstream sports culture and one in the “cool” culture, and now here they are with the top attendance in all of college football. (RELATED: REPORT: Carolina Panthers Have Talks With Jim Harbaugh, Become Favorite To Land Him As Head Coach)

Literally all they’re lacking is a recent national championship. If they had that, everything about the program would be perfect — with the exception of maybe being in freezing Ann Arbor. But still, the swag is unreal here.

Shout out to Michigan, man.