REPORT: NFL Officially Cancels Bills-Bengals Game

The NFL has reportedly decided that the Jan. 2 Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game that was suspended following Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest will be cancelled, according to the Associated Press.

The sources who spoke with the AP did so on the condition of anonymity because the NFL is still trying to figure out what they’re going to do with playoff seedings, as well as scheduling. The NFL Players Association also has to approve the changes.

The game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals had huge postseason implications.

The 12-3 Bills game went into the Monday Night Football matchup needing to win in order to stay in control of the AFC’s top seed — the Kansas City Chiefs (13-3) are currently in that position. For the Bengals, they also had an opportunity to grab the No. 1 seed in the conference, able to do so with two wins and a loss by Kansas City.