REPORT: Prince Harry Claims He Has Killed 25 People

Prince Harry claims to have killed 25 people during his military service, according to an excerpt from his soon-to-be-released memoir, “Spare.”

Harry reportedly admitted to taking 25 human lives in the excerpt, and social media instantly ignited with people all over the globe sharing their thoughts on that statement.

Prince Harry has acknowledged killing 25 people in Afghanistan during his military service, according to the British media. 🔗: https://t.co/B4KXkDk0De pic.twitter.com/h2sx2xgJTv — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) January 5, 2023

Harry’s reported confession was tied to his time as an Apache helicopter pilot, according to The Telegraph. He served in Afghanistan as an air controller in air raids from 2007-2008 then piloted an attack helicopter starting in 2012. Harry said he undertook six missions as a pilot that led to “the taking of human lives,” according to The Telegraph. Harry said he compared eliminating targets like removing “chess pieces” from a board, according to the outlet.

“My number is 25. It’s not a number that fills me with satisfaction, but nor does it embarrass me,” Harry wrote. He claimed to have had video cameras mounted on the nose of his helicopter which enabled him to assess his kill count, according to The Telegraph.

Some pointed out that it’s unusual for a military man to publicize this information, and most comments on Twitter suggest the public isn’t buying Harry’s statements. Many comments referenced media reports claiming Harry was shielded from danger during his time in the military. “Not a chance. That dude was protected until he departed,” one person tweeted.

“So he’s the greatest soldier in the history of the British Army but his brother knocked him over and he did nothing about it. One or both of these stories from his fantasy memoir are bogus,” one person said on Twitter, making reference to allegations of a physical fight with William written in “Spare.” (RELATED: Prince Harry Reportedly Blames His Infamous Nazi Costume On William, Kate Middleton)

“And what a thing to brag about! Killing someone. Nice one Harry, the Queen would be proud!” said one Twitter user.