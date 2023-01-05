Prince Harry Drops Verbal Bombs Against Prince William, Calling Him His ‘Archnemesis’

Prince Harry used an interesting choice of words to describe his relationship with his brother Prince William during an un-aired interview with “Good Morning America” anchor Michael Strahan.

Harry summarized his current feelings about his tumultuous relationship with the royal family during his sit-down with Strahan and seemingly left room for future discussions with his estranged family.(RELATED: Prince Harry Reportedly Blames His Infamous Nazi Costume On William, Kate Middleton)

Prince Harry has accused his brother, William, of physically assaulting him during an argument over his wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex in 2019, according to The Guardian https://t.co/h2kJnmeN25 pic.twitter.com/NijwAqlTII — CNN (@CNN) January 5, 2023

The issues between the royal siblings were front and center during the interview, which touched on a series of allegations made by Harry in his soon-to-be released memoir, “Spare.” Strahan asked Harry to elaborate on a portion of the book where he referenced William as his “beloved brother and archnemesis.”

“Strong words. What did you mean by that?” Strahan asked. “There’s always been this competition between us. It really plays into, or is played by, the heir/spare,” Harry said.

Harry expressed that he wanted to share “the truth” about his fractured relationship with the Prince of Wales. He expressed his concern that without the “the truth,” there would be no opportunity healing the rifts with his family.

Harry has admitted to wanting to reconcile with his brother and his father, according to TMZ.

“Ultimately, what this all comes down to is, I don’t think that we can ever have peace with my family unless the truth is out there,” Harry said.

The full interview airs Monday on ‘”Good Morning America,” which also happens to be the date “Spare” will be widely released to the public.