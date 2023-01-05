Sante Fe Woman Appears To Blame One Of Her Split Personalities For Murdering Ex-Girlfriend With Sword

A Santa Fe woman who claims to have split personality disorder allegedly murdered her ex-girlfriend with a sword, authorities say.

Kiara McCulley, 20, has been charged with first-degree murder after allegedly murdering ex-girlfriend Grace Jennings with a 3-foot sword in October, according to a report from the Santa Fe New Mexican. McCulley’s boyfriend, Isaac Apodaca, has also been charged with first-degree murder after officers found texts from Apodaca that reportedly seemed to encourage McCulley to attack the victim and later showed plans on how the two planned to clean up the “mess,” the outlet reported.

Lani McCulley, Kiara’s mother, told investigators that her daughter and Jennings had known each other since elementary school, though they had recently had a fight. McCulley indicated that she had no idea why Jennings was at Kiara’s home, the Santa Fe Mexican reported.

State District Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer imposed conditions on Kiara McCulley that will prevent the 19-year-old — accused of killing a young Santa Fe woman in October with a sword — from calling her mother while being evaluated for competency.https://t.co/Kq0heNepe9 — Santa Fe New Mexican (@thenewmexican) December 2, 2022



Jennings was reportedly invited to stay at the home the night she was killed by Apodaca, which made McCulley angry. When talking to investigators, McCulley stated that she remembered all of them going to bed that night, but couldn't recall what happened the following morning, the outlet stated.