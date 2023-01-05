School Bus Driver For Special Needs Kids Arrested On Child Sex Crime Charges

A Beaverton, Oregon, school bus driver for special needs children was arrested Wednesday on a multitude of sex abuse charges.

David L. Moore, 36, was arrested early Wednesday morning, according to KGW 8. Investigators stated that Moore, while being an employee of the Beaverton School District, allegedly assaulted the victim, KOIN 6 reported.

Moore is facing charges of “first-degree rape and sodomy, first-degree sex abuse, and using a child in display of sexually explicit conduct,” KGW 8 reported.

Beaverton school bus driver arrested for alleged sexual assault of a minor https://t.co/06t8ynoW6Z — KGW News (@KGWNews) January 5, 2023

Beaverton School District confirmed Moore passed two background checks before he was hired in August 2022, according to KATU 2 ABC. Moore resigned in December and Jan. 11 was set to be his last day. However, the school bus driver revised his resignation date to be effective immediately Wednesday, the outlet noted.

Sgt. Danny DiPietro of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office warned there may be more victims out there. (RELATED: FBI Accused Of Pulling Agents Off Child Sex Abuse Cases To Investigate Jan. 6)

“When these crimes were committed, the person was a juvenile. So due to the fact that this person is a bus driver from the Beaverton School District and primarily drives buses with special needs kids, we’re asking for anybody with any information or if there’s any other victims out there,” DiPietro said, according to KOIN 6.

“The fact that he was possibly on that bus alone with dozens of children at a time, but also in cases like this it is very common that there is not just one victim,” DiPietro added.