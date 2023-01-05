EXCLUSIVE: Trump Insiders Speak Out On His Real Views About DeSantis

Former President Donald Trump thinks Ron DeSantis won’t hold his own on the debate stage, is “overrated,” and doesn’t have the charisma to win in a multi-candidate race in 2024, those close to Trump told the Daily Caller.

Trump officially announced his campaign Nov. 15 at Mar-a-Lago and has repeatedly made digs at DeSantis, arguing he’s an “average governor,” and that it would be bad for “the base” if he ran for president. Trump’s increasing attacks on Desantis in the last few months — he even nicknamed him “Desanctimonoius” — could be interpreted as the former president perceiving him as a legitimate challenger. But, perhaps predictably, those close to Trump deny the validity of that interpretation. (RELATED: Trump Says DeSantis Running In 2024 Would Be ‘A Mistake’)

Two former press officials, two former White House officials, one long-time Trump world adviser, one former cabinet member and one former campaign official offered the Daily Caller further insights into what Trump really thinks about his potential opponent.

The only former Trump official who expressed any lack of confidence in Trump’s 2024 prospects was former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham, who said Trump feels “extremely threatened.”

“I honestly don’t know what [Trump] thinks, though I’m sure he feels extremely threatened by [DeSantis],” Grisham told the Caller. The former member of Trump’s inner circle famously turned on him in the months after the Jan. 6 riot, and wrote a tell-all book about what she saw in the White House.

Three other Trump insiders rebuked the idea of Trump being “threatened” by DeSantis, given the governor’s debate history and him not being a political outsider like Trump. The Caller granted anonymity to some former officials to allow them to speak openly on a sensitive matter.

“Let’s go back to 2015, with the entire Republican hierarchy arrayed against him, and he took them all on. You can say a lot of things about Trump. That he gets spooked is probably not one of them,” one former White House official said, adding that he has had conversations with Trump about the governor.

The official continued that Trump thinks DeSantis performed badly in the debate against former Democratic Florida gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist.

“Trump believes that when you get DeSantis into a dynamic environment where he’s taking hits from all sides — the media is coming after him — he just doesn’t think DeSantis has proven the ability to deal with that,” the official said. “He really has trouble thinking on his feet.”

A second former White House official also said that DeSantis will have trouble facing Trump on stage due to his support of vaccines early in the pandemic.

DeSantis is “simply a vessel for the status quo with a cute ‘MAGA’ window dressing. Remember he was all in on vaccines and lockdowns and he’s cited Bush as his influence. Trump will absolutely dismantle this guy on stage and I’m not sure he can take the heat,” the official said.

Another long-time Trump adviser said Trump views a potential Desantis run as “disloyal,” but that he is “really licking his chops” at the prospect, and that the DeSantis team has been “constantly attacking Trump” behind-the-scenes.

“One thing about Trump, he doesn’t shy away from confrontation,” the adviser said.

“He just doesn’t view DeSantis as having the chops to stand toe-to-toe with him … he views DeSantis largely as a media creation without any semblance of charisma,” the adviser added, also pointing to the DeSantis’ debate with Crist as evidence of not looking “great” on a debate stage.

While DeSantis has not directly made a statement in response to Trump’s criticisms, his team has been “constantly attacking Trump to donors, to operatives, to other politicians,” the adviser continued.

“I think the difference between Trump and most politicians, including DeSantis, is Trump is willing to say publicly what other politicians are too cowardly to say publicly, and only say behind the scenes,” the adviser added.

Grisham disagreed with the Trump insiders’ glowing comments of Trump being absolutely confident in the face of his possible challenger.

“That’s what I would’ve said when I worked for him too. What else are they supposed to say?” she told the Caller.

Other former officials, including Roger Stone, Richard Grenell and a former press official, echoed what Trump has said publicly about DeSantis, saying that Trump views him as “disloyal.”

“Trump’s endorsement is what got DeSantis elected Governor in the first place, so Trump thinks it doesn’t seem right for DeSantis to turn around and challenge him,” the former press official told the Caller.

“I imagine Trump would think DeSantis is a bit overrated as well,” the official added.

Stone, who worked for Trump’s campaign until 2015 and was pardoned by the former president weeks before his final days in the Oval Office, told the Caller that Trump is “disappointed” in DeSantis’ lack of loyalty.

“I would say the President is disappointed in the Governor’s lack of loyalty given the President’s seminal role in DeSantis’ rise from unknown back-bench Congressman to the Governorship,” Stone said.

Grenell, former acting director of National Intelligence and ambassador to Germany, said Trump is focused on 2024.

“Donald Trump is focused on running for President again so anyone else who wants to get in will have to contend with a robust Trump operation that has been expanding since 2016, especially in the early states,” he told the Caller. (RELATED: Trump Campaign Reveals Plans For 2023)

Some polls show DeSantis ahead of Trump in head-to-head matchups in 2024, while Trump led DeSantis by a 45%-to-33% margin in a multi-candidate race, NPR reported.

DeSantis has not announced plans to run for the presidency in 2024, and was inaugurated to his second term as governor on Tuesday.

“He is focused on his second term. In his eyes, there’s no rush” on 2024, a senior aide to DeSantis told CNN.

DeSantis’ team did not respond to an inquiry from the Daily Caller at the time of publication.