‘You Won The Game Of Life’: Doctors Give Update On Damar Hamlin

The news just gets better and better with Damar Hamlin.

Doctors from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center — where Buffalo Bills cornerback Damar Hamlin is currently being held after suffering cardiac arrest during Monday Night Football Jan. 2 — gave an update on Hamlin‘s situation in a virtual call.

The biggest update of them all is when doctors stated that Hamlin was awake last night, and in writing, Hamlin asked who won the game between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals.

Doctors responded, “Yes, you won. You’ve won the game of life.”

Damar Hamlin was alert enough to ask doctors who won the game. Their response: “Damar, you won. You won the game of life.” pic.twitter.com/PFYOl0Crfu — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) January 5, 2023

Doctors said after Damar Hamlin awakened last night, he asked in writing who won the game. Doctors told him: “Yes, you won. You’ve won the game of life.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 5, 2023

Doctors also confirmed that Hamlin is moving both his hands and feet.

The Doctors for Damar Hamlin confirm that he is moving both his hands and feet at this time. More excellent news. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 5, 2023

Hamlin’s doctors also hope that he will be extubated and out of ICU.

Per UC doctors on Damar Hamlin: The immediate goal is to get him extubated and out of ICU. The best case scenario is him being back to who he was before suffering cardiac arrest. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) January 5, 2023

UC health physicians told Damar Hamlin what happened to him. He expressed surprise through writing that he hasn’t been with world for two days. Today he’s started to be made aware of all the support. His responses show: “It’s not just the lights are on. It appears he’s whole.” — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) January 5, 2023

Doctors also noted that it’s too early to talk about Hamlin resuming his football career.

Doctors say it’s truly too early to have the conversation about Damar Hamlin’s future in football. They do say the next big milestone they’re pushing for is getting Damar to breathe on his own. — Coley Harvey (@ColeyHarvey) January 5, 2023

The NFL Players Association is having their own session with the media later this afternoon.

This is a developing story.