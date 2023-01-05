Editorial

‘You Won The Game Of Life’: Doctors Give Update On Damar Hamlin

Doctors from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center gave an update on Damar Hamlin, reporting some positive news about his situation. [Twitter/Screenshot/Public -- User: @NFLonCBS]

Andrew Powell Contributor
The news just gets better and better with Damar Hamlin.

Doctors from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center — where Buffalo Bills cornerback Damar Hamlin is currently being held after suffering cardiac arrest during Monday Night Football Jan. 2 — gave an update on Hamlin‘s situation in a virtual call.

The biggest update of them all is when doctors stated that Hamlin was awake last night, and in writing, Hamlin asked who won the game between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals.

Doctors responded, “Yes, you won. You’ve won the game of life.”

Doctors also confirmed that Hamlin is moving both his hands and feet.

Hamlin’s doctors also hope that he will be extubated and out of ICU.

Doctors also noted that it’s too early to talk about Hamlin resuming his football career.

The NFL Players Association is having their own session with the media later this afternoon.

This is a developing story.