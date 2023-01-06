The Internet Isn’t Buying This Photo Of A-Rod Supposedly Shoveling Snow

New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez has come under fire after claiming in a Wednesday post on Instagram he shoveled snow off his Minnesota driveway.

Social media critics jumped to question Rodriquez’s honesty after the part-owner of the Minnesota Timberwolves posted an image of himself with the caption, “First time shoveling my driveway… How’d I do?”

One Twitter user noticed reflective stakes in A-Rod’s driveway, which typically help snowplows navigate.

Lmao we all know these reflective sticks are for plows pic.twitter.com/2VF222CwqR — SkolMemes  (@SkolMemes) January 4, 2023

Other social media skeptics noticed the snow shovel A-Rod held still had its sticker on it. “If he really shoveled, that sticker on the shovel blade would of been off. PS that shovel is absolutely crap,” a Twitter user commented.

Another questioned why the former baseball player’s boots appeared dry and barely weathered. (RELATED: A-Rod’s Latest Trick Is Pretending He Isn’t A Celebrity. Watch It Unfold With A Girl At The Gym)

After enough pushback from fans — and even from former Yankees teammate Johnny Damon — A-Rod posted a video of himself shoveling snow, while walking backward, on Instagram.

Axios Twin Cities ran a poll on Thursday to debate the legitimacy of A-Rod’s shoveling claims. By 10:00 a.m. Thursday, 94% of poll participants (705 voters) said the celebrity athlete did not actually shovel his driveway.