Civil War Looms Over The Left: Pink-Haired Activists Vs. Filthy Rich Oligarchs 

The Left’s powerful money-making coalition — media titans and Big Tech billionaires — is sitting on dynamite. As the economy worsens, oligarchs in the tech space are hardest hit. Without so much cash to throw around, a significant supply of Democrat funding is drying up.

But more than economic concerns, these Democrat mega-donors are facing the political realities of a new, young, restless left-wing base that is eager to “eat the rich” no matter the cost. And going to the fancy fundraisers for the guy with the “D” next to his name won’t save them anymore. (RELATED: The Woke Capitalism List: 50 Times Huge Companies Sided With The Social Justice Warriors)

“Across the board, a bitter truth is slowly coming into focus: skilful public relations no longer can make up for widening class distinctions,” Joel Kotkin writes at Unherd.

Virtual-signalling companies like Starbucks and Amazon will struggle to cope with growing union militancy | @joelkotkin https://t.co/RouROhzmIv — UnHerd (@unherd) January 4, 2023

Starbucks, ever willing to bow to the latest woke trend, is facing a class result in the form of mass unionizations. The company’s CEO Howard Schultz has been unable to outmaneuver the left-wing workforce he has previously encouraged.

The New York Times is facing walkouts from angry employees evidently shocked that their progressive bosses are unable to dish out massive salaries anymore in an effort to deal with the economic downturn. (RELATED: The Big Liberal Media Bloodbath Of 2022 Spills Into December)

Netflix had to issue a firm reprimand to its woke employees, after the video streaming service refused to take down a stand up show from popular comedian Dave Chapelle because Chapelle made some jokes about transgenderism.

Climate activists rail against Blackrock for not doing enough to solve climate change, making strange bed-fellows with conservatives who rail against the massive investment firm for doing silly thing in their effort to solve climate change. Larry Fink bends adopts activist investing to make woke prioritizing financially lucrative even while climate zealots see the bank as not much better than a literal oil rig.

More than 1,000 New York Times union employees plan walkout over wages https://t.co/gIMOIEZMdp pic.twitter.com/SCOSt94CzV — Reuters (@Reuters) December 2, 2022

Teaching assistants and adjunts, who don’t make the massive salaries of older, tenured professors, are revolting against the administrations that once reigned with an iron fist over conservatives on campus.

“Even the preferred geographic heart of the progressive economy — big, dense, expensive cities — is clearly fading,” Kotkin writes. “Today, most of those places dominated by progressives face mounting financial pressures, which are leading activists to demand higher taxes on the rich.” (RELATED: Wall Street Does Damage Control After GOP Targets Woke Capital)

Radical activists and mega-wealthy oligarchs used to operate under something of a marriage of convenience — the latter funded the scrappy political opposition of the former. Now, such an arrangement is less palatable, as even the rich feel the financial stress of a recession. With less expendable income, the rich left has to decide whether to think with their wallets or with their passions. For the segment of the left that doesn’t have much in their wallets, political activism is fueled by passion for political issues almost exclusively. But for the wealthy, they have more to lose. Recently, billionaire Nike’s co-founder Phil Knight donated millions to Republican opposition in the race for Oklahoma governor.

NIKE co-founder Phil Knight gave the Republican Governors Association $250,000 on 9/22, according to newly public tax records. The donation came around the time Knight swapped allegiances from @senbetsyjohnson to @ChristineDrazan. The RGA is Drazan’s largest donor. #orpol pic.twitter.com/nQIbZ72MTZ — Dirk VanderHart (@dirquez) October 18, 2022

Minimum wage hikes, welfare benefits, and other regulations might sound “nice on paper,” but “the problem is that many blue states may soon no longer have the money to pay these freebies.” (RELATED: Here’s How Much Money Republicans Pulled From BlackRock Over Firm’s Climate Policies In 2022)

The exodus of massive corporations from blue states and cities to purple or red states is an example of just such a well-documented and telling phenomenon. Except it may cease being a phenomenon altogether.

The left could simply break off with the old white men who used to fund their causes, and make peace with being a poor yet aggressive coalition. But the Civil War at hand on the left make take them a few election cycles to make sense of, elections which Republicans could use to their advantage.