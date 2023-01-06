Dunkin’ Donuts Honors Air Force Veteran Regular On His 95th Birthday

Dunkin’ Donuts surprised an Air Force veteran Thursday for his 95th birthday.

The birthday boy, Fred Brown, also known as Uncle Fred by locals, was greeted at his local Dunkin’ in Lynn, Massachusetts, with all of the workers celebrating his special day, according to WCVB 5 Boston.

Brown has been a Dunkin’ regular for 40 years. It all started when he moved to Lynn after he got out of the Air Force, according to the outlet.

“When I got out of the Air Force, I got married and moved to Lynn because my wife worked at General Electric and we’ve been here ever since,” Brown said.

Store manager Daniella Kraus, and the store team know Brown’s name and order since he has been walking to their location everyday for his favorite cup of coffee and a donut, the outlet noted.

The staff surprised him with the official Dunkin’ mascot, Cuppy, upon entering the store and brought him to a table filled with presents, such as Dunkin’ merchandise, a dozen donuts — some with pictures of him printed on them — and a cake, according to Boston.com.

A surprise birthday party is being thrown for 95-year-old Fred Brown, who has been coming to this #Dunkin in Lynn every day for 40 years! @wbznewsradio @dunkindonuts pic.twitter.com/nuz0d9uQrY — James Rojas (@JamesRojasNews) January 5, 2023

A video captured Brown’s excitement as he received lots of goodies, including 95 gift cards for each year of his life loaded with $5 each. “I’m rich!,” he exclaimed in the video. (RELATED: ‘I Feel Like A New Man’: 82-Year-Old Veteran Retires From Cashier Job After Public Crowdfunds Over $100,000)

Brown has been a lifelong Dunkin’ customer. His favorite location, shown in the video, is on Lewis Street, according to the outlet.