Editor Daily Rundown: Psaki Squirms Out Of Censorship Deposition

‘IT’S NOT CHAOS. IT’S DEMOCRACY’ … PATEL: The House Speaker’s Race Is Worth Celebrating

There’s a lot of alarmism going on right now about the race for speaker of the House. Many are calling it a crisis or a “three-ring circus.” What it is really is the first sign that the reckoning and subsequent healing needed among Republicans may finally be upon us.

There is a huge split within the Republican Party. The party establishment sees an America that’s fundamentally the same as it was in 1985 and has a policy agenda fit for just that moment. These Republicans still see big business as their allies. They equate policies that help big business with policies that help America.

The other wing of the Republican party — some call themselves populists, some reformists, some national conservatives or “natcons” — sees a country slipping away. They want real reforms. They see the establishment as too tied to corporate America. They see corporate America as too tied to international interests, especially China, and not focused enough on the lives and well-being of everyday Americans.

This is a debate worth having. It’s a debate that’s been kicked under the rug for too long. It’s not chaos; it’s democracy.

GAETZ SAYS TRUMP ISN'T GREAT AT HIRING

“I love President Trump. I defended him a great deal in Congress,” Gaetz said, before criticizing some members of his administration. “But HR wasn’t always his strong suit. President Trump got us folks like Jeff Sessions and Bill Barr and Jim Mattis and Mark Esper — people who didn’t always advance an America-first policy.”

“So you say he’s wrong on this?” Ingraham asked.

“I do. I think President Trump is wrong to the extent that he supports Kevin McCarthy,” Gaetz said, before reaffirming his support for Trump’s 2024 campaign.

When Ingraham presented a scenario in which a bipartisan deal is struck for a moderate candidate, Gaetz said he would want nothing to do with it, and that it was extremely unlikely anyways.

“These 212 Democrats are going to vote for Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) every single time. He is an historic candidate for them. They’re not going to cleave off,” Gaetz said.

Indeed, Jeffries has received the entire Democratic vote during each ballot.

“If Democrats join up to elect a moderate Republican, I will resign from the House of Representatives. That is how certain I am. I can assure your viewers that won’t happen.”

DEMS: THIS IS JUST LIKE JAN 6!

“The whole campus is aware of this juxtaposition of these two dates and what they’re attempting to do, which is to disrupt our democracy,” said Rep. Annie Kuster (D-N.H.). […]

“It was the government shutdown in ’19, the insurrection of ’21, and now the current chaos of ’23,” Rep. Jason Crow (D-Colo.) told Axios. “The common denominator … is having a handful of Republicans in the House of Representatives who have no interest in governing.”

“It’s not lost on us that some of these people were the actors that were involved on January 6,” Kuster said, referencing House Freedom Caucus Chair Scott Perry (R-Penn.), one of the GOP defectors. “Mr. Perry asked for a pardon because of illegal acts. That’s a part of this that is so troublesome.”

PSAKI SQUIRMS OUT OF CENSORSHIP DEPOSITION… POLITICO: Appeals court blocks Jen Psaki deposition in social media lawsuit

A federal appeals court has blocked efforts by Republican-led states to force former White House press secretary Jen Psaki to testify about efforts by the Biden administration to urge social media firms to take down certain kinds of posts or bar users from posting.

The order on Thursday afternoon from the New Orleans-based 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals is another not-so-veiled rebuke to District Court Judge Terry Doughty, who has been overseeing the suit the attorneys general of Missouri and Louisiana filed last year claiming that the administration’s pressure on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube was so intense that it amounted to censorship.

The three-judge appeals court panel said Doughty failed to give adequate weight to longstanding legal principles calling for depositions of current and former senior government officials to be limited to instances where they are truly essential.

The attorneys general and several private individuals have argued that Psaki’s statements about encouraging social media firms to take down misinformation about the coronavirus and about election fraud are grounds to subject her to questioning, but the appeals judges sharply disagreed.

MEXICO ARRESTS EL CHAPO’S SON… SINALOA CARTEL UNLEASHES ‘STATEWIDE RAMPAGE’… WSJ: Ovidio Guzmán, Son of Drug Kingpin ‘El Chapo,’ Captured by Mexico Authorities

MEXICO CITY—Mexican security forces captured Ovidio Guzmán, the son of former Sinaloa cartel boss Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, in a military operation on the outskirts of the Sinaloa state capital, Culiacán, days before President Biden visits the country.

The operation by National Guard and army troops prompted cartel members to go on a statewide rampage, burning buses and trucks, staging shootouts at the Culiacán airport, and blocking entrances and exits to the city. […]

Ovidio Guzmán was briefly captured by soldiers in Culiacán in 2019, but quickly freed by the government after hundreds of cartel gunmen flooded the city, fighting the soldiers and threatening to attack their families at a military housing project. Mexico’s President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said he had ordered Mr. Guzman’s release to prevent a bloodbath.

Mr. López Obrador, a longtime critic of the war on drugs, rejected the strategy of direct confrontation with the country’s powerful cartel kingpins after he took office in 2018. He called instead for addressing the poverty and social inequality he blames for much of the violent crime, a policy he dubbed “hugs, not bullets.”

POLICE PRESENCE REDUCED *SOME* CRIME IN NATION’S CAPITAL? … Washington, D.C., Tried A New Policing Trick To Curb Violent Crime — And Quickly Got Results

Washington, D.C., authorities started a task force to reduce violence in multiple nightlife centers six months ago, ultimately seeing violent crime decrease in those areas, according to Axios.

In June, Mayor Muriel Bowser highlighted the debut of the Nightlife Task Force, led by the Deputy Mayor for Public Safety and Justice and Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), to address busy nightlife corridors on Friday and Saturday nights. The task force includes police, Department of Transportation, fire and emergency services personnel and alcohol regulators, who patrol nightlife areas around H Street NE, U Street NW, and Connecticut Avenue near Dupont Circle, Axios reported.

Violent crime decreased by 50% or more in each of those areas when the task force was on the streets compared to the same times in 2021, though overall crime rose in the H street area by 8%, according to the outlet’s analysis of MPD statistics.

UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA FREAKS OUT AS DESANTIS AUDITS WOKE SPENDING… WCBJ: UF Faculty Senate chair: DeSantis administration directive sends ‘chilling message’

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) – University of Florida faculty leader pushed back Thursday against a request from Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration that colleges and universities give state leaders information about resources used for activities related to diversity, equity and inclusion, and critical race theory.

Amanda Phalin, chairwoman of the UF Faculty Senate, said the directive sends a “chilling message” to colleges and universities.

“Faculty take seriously our fiduciary duty to steward public resources effectively to advance the interests of the state and its diverse citizens. In the absence of transparency, this request sends a chilling message that anyone who engages with topics that elected officials deem controversial is not welcome in the state of Florida,” Phalin said in a statement.

GOOFY AXIOS PIECE SAYS AMERICAN IMMIGRANTS NEED TO ‘TAKE BACK AMERICAN FLAG’ … AXIOS: Immigrants take back American flag in new film

A new National Geographic documentary is examining life inside a factory that makes American flags and whose employees are primarily refugees and immigrants. […]

The American far right has adopted the U.S. flag as one of its main symbols and waved it during the Jan. 6 insurrection. Others say the American flag has been co-opted and holds more uniting values, especially for immigrants.

DAMAR HAMLIN MAKING STRONG RECOVERY… WSJ: ‘Did We Win?’: Damar Hamlin Awake and Improving After Collapse During NFL Game

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin woke up for the first time Wednesday night, two days after his frightening collapse during an NFL game, and wrote a note on a piece of paper.

“Did we win?” he asked his bedside nurse.

Hamlin is now awake and appears to be neurologically intact, his physicians said, as they detailed his condition at a news conference for the first time after Hamlin collapsed and suffered cardiac arrest during Monday’s game, which has now been canceled by the league. The doctors from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center spoke cautiously, noting that he remains critically ill, and is on a ventilator as his lungs continue to heal.

BILLS HEAD COACH PRAISES GOD FOR DAMAR HAMLIN’S RECOVERY… SPORTS SPECTRUM: “Glory to God for his keeping Damar and his family in the palm of his hand over the last couple of days.” Powerful words from Bills head coach Sean McDermott on Damar Hamlin (VIDEO)

PORTLAND MAN CHEWS OFF DUDE’S FACE TO STOP ROBOTS… JOHN SEXTON: Only in Portland: Man chews off another man’s face believing he was a killer robot

In 911 dispatch audio from early Tuesday morning, a responder can be heard saying: “Half of this guy’s face appears to be chewed off.”…

The suspect gave police the fake name “El Baker” but they used fingerprints to identify him as 25-year-old Koryn Kraemer, a recent transplant from Georgia. KATU has more:

Officers arrived to find Kraemer still on top of the victim, identified as a 78-year-old man from Hillsboro, “gnawing on the side of [his] face.” […]

A probable cause document said the victim was rushed to the hospital. His entire right ear had been bitten off in the attack, and the skin on the right side of his face “had been ‘chewed down’ to the point where his skull was visible.”

In interviews with law enforcement, Kraemer said he tried to kill the victim because he believed he was a “robot,” adding he was sure he was robotic because of how he “smelled.”