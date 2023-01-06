Jen Shah Sentenced To Six-And-A-Half Years In Jail For Fraud In New York

Reality television star Jen Shah from “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” was sentenced to six-and-a-half years in prison on Friday in New York for wire fraud.

U.S. District Judge Sidney Stein addressed Shah’s involvement in a telemarketing scheme that scammed thousands of people of their money and targeted the elderly. “Jen Shah’s role on the ‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City,’ which I guess is why the courtroom is so full today, is just that, a role,” Stein said, according to Inner City Press. Stein referred to Shah as the “leader” of the conspiracy and said, “people should not confuse the character she plays on an entertainment show to the person before me,” as she read the sentencing.

BREAKING: ‘Real Housewives’ star Jen Shah is sentenced to 6.5 years in prison for running a nationwide telemarketing scheme targeting seniors. https://t.co/5VRbZVIIvb — NBC News (@NBCNews) January 6, 2023

The reality tv star’s attorney, Priya Chaudhry spoke on behalf of the disgraced star. “Jen Shah deeply regrets the mistakes that she has made and is profoundly sorry to the people she has hurt,” Chaudry said, according to Page Six.

“Jen will pay her debt to society and when she is a free woman again, she vows to pay her debt to the victims harmed by her mistakes,” Chaudhry said.

Assistant US Attorney Robert Sobelman, who represents the federal government, had an entirely different perspective of Shah.

“Every cooperator told us, Jen Shah is the boss. They all knew who she was,” Sobelman said, according to Inner City Press.

He went on to highlight Shah’s demeanor in the courtroom. “There is not one message from her that expresses any type of remorse, not one. The defense hasn’t submitted any. That’s not how she felt even when she pled guilty,” Sobelman said. (RELATED: Todd And Julie Chrisley Want One Last Glimpse Of Limelight Before Going To Prison, Tell Son To Do Tell-All Interview)

Jen Shah arrived to court 👀 5 more minutes to go! #RHOSLC pic.twitter.com/5r0cg10usg — Queens of Bravo (@queensofbravo) January 6, 2023

Shah, 49, pled guilty in July. She will serve her prison sentence in the Texas area and has to report to prison Feb. 17, according to TMZ. She was also sentenced to five years of supervised release when she completes her 78-month prison sentence.

Shah sobbed in court and said she was deeply sorry for what she had done. She referenced her mental health by saying, “with the proper medication I can now see what happened.” according to TMZ.