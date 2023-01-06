GOP Rep. Mike Bost Yells At Matt Gaetz During Speaker Vote

Republican Illinois Rep. Mike Bost interrupted Republican Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz during the latter’s statement on the House floor Friday.

Gaetz criticized Speaker-designate Kevin McCarthy and nominated Republican Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan to challenge McCarthy on Friday’s twelfth ballot.

“They believe that Mr. McCarthy has earned the Speaker of the House because he raised half a billion dollars to get Republicans elected—” Gaetz began.

Bost began yelling and pointing his finger at Gaetz, video shows, causing the room to be called to order.

“The gentleman is not recognized,” House clerk Cheryl Johnson said. Bost then sat down and allowed Gaetz to continue his speech.

Gaetz has been an outspoken opponent of McCarthy leading up to and throughout the House speaker election. The Florida representative nominated Jordan on the second ballot Tuesday and former President Donald Trump during Thursday’s ballot. (RELATED: Here Are The 21 Republicans Who Aren’t Voting For McCarthy)

Trump endorsed McCarthy for speaker in December and again in the days leading up to the House vote. Gaetz called the former president’s endorsement “sad” in a Wednesday statement.

McCarthy has been unsuccessful in obtaining the required 218 votes in order to be handed the gavel. He garnered 203 votes on the first two ballots, then earned 202 in the third round following Republican Florida Rep. Byron Donalds shifting his support to Jordan.

Fourteen Republican representatives, including Donalds, flipped their votes in favor of the Speaker-designate on Friday’s twelfth ballot after making several concessions and negotiations with McCarthy. The flips earned McCarthy 213 votes, five short of the quota needed to become speaker.