Republican Rep. Matt Rosendale Dramatically Trolls McCarthy On Floor During Vote

Republican Montana Rep. Matt Rosendale trolled California Rep. Kevin McCarthy on the House floor during Friday’s 12th vote for speaker of the House.

McCarthy lost the 12th vote for speaker of the House during the fourth day of voting. Rosendale, who has consistently voted in opposition to McCarthy, stuck to his guns Friday despite a handful of flip votes.

Rosendale walked down the aisle and said “Kevin” before taking a dramatically long pause and saying “Hern” before proudly walking off.

Rep. Matt Rosendale yelled “Kevin” took a long pause and then said “Hern” instead of McCarthy lmfao. pic.twitter.com/12wvd7hPfT — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 6, 2023

McCarthy received 213 votes while Democratic New York Rep. Hakeem Jeffries received 211. Jeffries received 212 votes during prior votes but one Democratic representative was absent.

The 14 former ‘no’ votes that flipped Friday are: North Carolina Rep. Dan Bishop, Oklahoma Rep. Josh Brecheen, Texas Rep. Michael Cloud. Georgia Rep. Andrew Clyde, Florida Rep. Byron Donalds, Florida Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, Illinois Rep. Mary Miller, South Carolina Rep. Ralph Norman, Pennsylvania Rep. Scott Perry, Texas Rep. Chip Roy, Texas Rep. Keith Self, Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar, Tennessee Rep. Andy Ogles and Indiana Rep. Victoria Spartz.

Rosendale has been steadfast in his opposition to McCarthy. He published an op-ed in December that “drastic change in Washington” requires “electing a Speaker who is dedicated to restoring the House rules and can stand up to the White House and Senate.” (RELATED: Jeanine Pirro Tells Anti-McCarthy Republicans To ‘Be Quiet And Just Go Along With The Majority)

Rosendale said he and other requested several rule changes such as “requiring legislation to be available for five full days before a vote, banning earmarks so votes can’t be bought, the ability to propose an amendment to legislation on the floor, and streamlined single-issue legislation to eliminate thousand-page bills.”

Rosendale said he and others proposed these changes to McCarthy who “made it clear that he is unwilling to meaningfully change the rules and challenge the status quo in Washington.”

“Current Republican leadership falls in with the majority of politicians who campaign on change but support the current system that provides them with undeserved power and privilege,” he added.