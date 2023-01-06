REPORT: At Least 10 Injured As Gunfire Erupts While Rapper Records Music Video

Gunfire reportedly erupted in Miami Gardens while rapper French Montana was filming a music video Thursday with Rob49 outside a restaurant.

Miami Gardens Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units were dispatched to the restaurant located on the 17600 block of Northwest 27th Avenue, just before 8:00 p.m., Thursday when they discovered at least 10 injured victims, according to Miami 7. Initial reports indicate French Montana was not among the injured. Reports also indicate Rob49 was shot, but the musical artist’s condition is not known, according to Daily Loud. Paramedics airlifted four victims to Ryder Trauma Center, where one victim remains in critical condition. The condition of the other individuals has not yet been reported as of early Friday morning, according to Miami 7.

10 people were shot at Rob49 and French Montana’s video shoot in Miami. Rob49 was shot, his condition is still unknown at this time. Witnesses say an altercation started after someone in the crowd was robbed. Those shot were life flighted to the hospital.

pic.twitter.com/73syZ8clJE — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) January 6, 2023

MGDP detective Diana Gorgue addressed the press with updates late Thursday.

“We’re still working [the scene]. Yeah, there’s multiple shots, there’s multiple cases,” Gorgue said.

“We’re still working. We can’t confirm any numbers at this moment, because everything is still fresh, and they’re still investigating,” she said.

WARNING (GRAPHIC VIDEO):

Yet another rap music video shoot turns into a mass shooting. Ten people shot at a restaurant in Miami Gardens where French Montana was filming a music video No fatalities pic.twitter.com/LFaXqcFNE5 — National Conservative (@NatCon2022) January 6, 2023

Witness Ced Mogul was watching the filming of the music video and said the chaotic situation began when someone in the crowd was robbed of his watch, keys and wallet.

“[He asked to] call his mother and see if we can get spare car keys and make sure, you know, he’s OK, and then the gunshots went off,” Mogul said, according to Miami 7 News.

He described hearing “at least 13, 14, 15 gunshots. It was very rapid, it sounded like an assault rifle.” (RELATED: Jury Finds Tory Lanez Guilty Of Shooting Megan Thee Stallion)

The area was cordoned off by crime scene tape and was lined with ambulances and police vehicles. News cameras captured rescue workers wheeling victims away on stretchers where awaiting doctors began immediately treating them on-scene.

Police said they believe the shooting was an isolated incident. There have been no reports of an arrest or any suspect descriptions.