Rep. Massie Confirms Seat On ‘Church Committee,’ Vows To Reveal Any ‘Illegal Or Unconstitutional’ Gov’t Acts

Republican Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky told Fox News host Tucker Carlson Friday that Rep. Kevin McCarthy would appoint him to sit on a “Church Committee” charged with investigating potential federal government abuses and vowed to bring “forward” any “illegal or unconstitutional” findings.

“A lot of this is going to play out down in the SCIF [Secure Compartmented Information Facility],” Massie told Carlson. “You are going to have to trust the people that are put on this committee, and I’ll tell you what, if there’s something fishy going on, I’ll come out of the SCIF and tell you, but a lot of it will be behind closed doors, it will be classified information. If we find anything illegal or unconstitutional, we will bring it forward.” (RELATED: Tucker Carlson Reveals Two Things McCarthy Should Do To Win Speaker’s Gavel)

McCarthy made progress during two ballots for speaker Friday, winning over 15 conservatives who previously voted for other candidates. McCarthy reportedly agreed to proposals from the House Freedom Caucus, including reducing the threshold for a “motion to vacate” to a single member of the House of Representatives.

The House is expected to reconvene late Friday evening.

WATCH:

Documents provided to Michael Shellenberger revealed the FBI contacted Twitter about potential leaks regarding Hunter Biden prior to The New York Post reporting on the contents of a laptop abandoned by Biden at a computer repair shop. Twitter locked The New York Post out of its account prior to the 2020 presidential election, which Joe Biden won by slim margins in Arizona, Georgia and Wisconsin.

“I will say that while we’ve seen this drama on the house floor, behind the scenes along with those people who withheld their vote for Kevin McCarthy until they got the transformational changes in the House, the way the House works, we were working with them to make sure this Church Committee, a suggestion you’ve had, and thank you for suggesting that I should be on it, I don’t know if you are clairvoyant or just made the future happened, but it’s happening,” Massie said.

“We were making sure this committee wasn’t going to be fenced in, that it wasn’t going to be a show committee,” Massie continued. “We wanted to make sure we have full jurisdiction. If we stumble on something at another three-letter agency that they don’t say, ‘Whoa, that’s out of your jurisdiction,’ or if we find out there’s more than a violation of the First Amendment — if there are other civil rights being violated, we have secured a guarantee that we can go wherever the evidence leads us.”

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.