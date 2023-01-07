Man Sentenced 40 Years After Murder, Rape Of Victim

A Maryland man has been brought to justice after 40 years, as DNA evidence linked him to the murder and rape of mother of four in 1982.

Howard Jackson Bradberry Jr., 64, was sentenced to 25 years in prison Thursday for the murder and rape of 28-year old Laney Lee McGadney after DNA analysis on items left at the crime scene linked Bradberry to the crime, a press release from the Howard County State Attorney’s office stated.

McGadney left her apartment in Columbia to walk to a grocery store in March 1982 when witnesses say she was abducted near the Owen Brown Village Center. Hours later, McGadney’s raped and stabbed body was discovered in a vacant lot, according to the press release.

Howard County’s top prosecutor reacts after DNA evidence lands man behind bars for Columbia murder 40 years ago. https://t.co/Xn3AmTwwjw — WMAR-2 News (@WMAR2News) January 6, 2023



Investigators at the time worked to discover who committed the crime, but were unable to find the person responsible for killing the mother of four. In 2021, that changed when DNA analysis of the evidence collected in 1982 provided police with a new lead in the cold case. (RELATED: Suspect Charged In ‘Cold-Hearted’ Murder Nearly 40 Years Later)

Bradberry was arrested in May 2021 and charged with one count each of first- and second-degree murder; first- and second-degree rape; and one count of kidnapping, per a press release from Howard County. Bradberry entered an Alford plea in July 2022 to a charge of second-degree murder, State Attorney’s office stated.

An Alford plea acknowledges the prosecution has enough evidence to convict but allows a defendant to maintain his or her innocence, Fox News stated.