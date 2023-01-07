Watch Chiefs Score Touchdown On Silly Orchestrated Play, Proving They’re The Best AFC Team

The Kansas City Chiefs were seemingly toying with the Las Vegas Raiders in their victory Saturday.

Late in the second quarter of their dominant win, the Chiefs began playing a game of ring-around-the-rosie during their huddle before breaking into a Wildcat offensive formation. Running back Jerick McKinnon took a direct snap, pitched the football to Patrick Mahomes, who then tossed a touchdown pass to wide receiver, Kadarius Toney, for a score.

It is one of the most unique touchdowns you will ever see in your life.

The score would be called back due to a holding penalty, but Kansas City would hand the ball off to Toney on the very next play, where he would find the end zone once again.

This time, the score would count.

Reminder that the Chiefs gave up a *compensatory* third-rounder and a sixth-rounder for Kadarius Toney. pic.twitter.com/qhDx1jgBnl — Arrowhead Pride (@ArrowheadPride) January 7, 2023

The Chiefs are so good they can do silly stuff like this on the field and still somehow find their way into the end zone. To see Kansas City fooling around with their opponents is a scary sight for any team who has to play them in the postseason.

With their 31-13 win over the Raiders, Kansas City clinched the number one seed in the AFC playoffs. They’ll have a first-round bye, a home game during the Divisional Round, and will either play at home or at a neutral site for the AFC Championship game, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs officially clinch the No. 1 seed in the AFC 💪 pic.twitter.com/OxDujzSW8X — ESPN (@espn) January 8, 2023

If Kansas City plays half as well as they did Saturday, they might as well book their flights to Glendale, Arizona right now for Super Bowl 57.