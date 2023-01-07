Police Identify Motorcyclist Who Evaded Cops After He Posted Videos Of Chase To Social Media

A Georgia motorcyclist who posted Youtube and TikTok footage of himself eluding officers attempting to stop him was identified by local police.

The Clayton County Police Department (CCPD) issued arrest warrants for the motorcycle operator after the unidentified suspect posted footage of his illegal evasion on social media.

Georgia State Patrol officers had attempted to stop the motorcyclist but he successfully got away from the police, until Lieutenant Reimers with CCPD got on the case.

Reimers scoured Youtube and Tiktok in hopes of finding a video of the suspect’s getaway. Lt. Reimers found the video and unearthed the identity of the suspect after investigating the motorcycle being driven.

The motorbike was a 2022 Triumph Street Triple RS which had been modified, the CCPD reported on Facebook.

“Using this information, Lieutenant Reimers checked our investigative software and found that there was only one, Triumph Street Triple RS registered in this area,” CCPD said on the Facebook post praising Lt. Reimers’ investigative work. (RELATED: Nantucket High School Student On Motorcycle Killed After Collision With Cement Truck)

Reimers sent the social media info and the registration info he tracked down to the Georgia State Patrol. Then, when a Georgia State Patrol trooper and Lt. Reimers met with the suspected motorcyclist, the TikToker/Youtuber ultimately admitted he was the driver that fled from the Georgia State Patrol.

“Without the diligent efforts of Lieutenant Reimers to go above and beyond the call of duty, it is highly likely that the offender would not have been identified and he could have continued to endanger the citizens of Clayton County,” CCPD concluded on their Facebook press release.

Clayton County police stated they have issued 12 arrest warrants against the driver. The exact nature of the charges remains unclear.