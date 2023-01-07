‘That’s A Tough Spot’: Ref Keels Over After Taking Puck To Crotch

A Florida Panthers hockey player inadvertently shot a puck at a referee’s crotch while playing against the Detroit Red Wings Friday night.

A viral video shows the Panthers’ Anton Lundell taking the puck down the ice before the Red Wings’ Right Winger defenseman Gustav Lindstrom challenged him.

Lundell, seemingly attempting to pass, hit the puck forward, striking Kilian McNamara, the linesmen referee, in his crotch.

“Oh he got it in a bad place – that’s a tough spot,” the broadcast commentators can be heard saying as McNamara is seen falling backward onto the ice.

The game was delayed briefly and McNamara was evaluated by the Red Wings’ training staff, Colby Guy, a Florida Panthers reporter, posted on Twitter. (RELATED: Montreal Canadiens Defenseman Joel Edmundson’s Cross-Check Sequence Leads To Referee Injury)

“He stays in the game for the last 59 seconds of the second period. Quick delay is over,” Guy tweeted.

The Panthers went on to defeat the Red Wings 3-2. After Friday’s loss, the Red Wings remain sixth in the NHL’s Eastern Conference, just behind the fifth-place Panthers.

The Red Wings will be coming off their loss to play the Toronto Maple Leaves Saturday night. The Panthers are off until Sunday when they face the Dallas Stars.