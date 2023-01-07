Bank Executive Fired After Allegedly Urinating On Flight Passenger

A Wells Fargo bank executive was fired after allegedly urinating on a 72-year old passenger while on an India bound flight from New York in November.

Shankar Mishra lost his job as Vice President of operations for Wells Fargo in India after “deeply disturbing” allegations arose that he drunkenly urinated on an elderly female passenger while on an Air India flight, according to Deutsche Welle. The woman’s clothes and bags were reportedly soaked in urine forcing her to accept a change of clothes and slippers from the Air India flight crew, according to the India Times.

Mishra claimed he compensated the woman for the cleaning of her clothes and bags, but the woman returned the money and issued a complaint to the airline the following day, DW reported.

In the complaint, the unnamed woman alleged she requested Mishra be kept away from her and arrested by the airport police. Instead, “the crew brought the offender before me against my wishes, and we were made to sit opposite each other in the crew seats,” she claimed per The India Times. (RELATED: ‘Shoot Me’: Woman Gets Arrested For Allegedly Attacking Flight Attendants, Fellow Passenger Zip-Ties Her Legs)

The woman also alleged that once Mishra became sober, he apologized for his actions and begged her not to file a complaint against him, DW reported.

When they landed in Delhi, Air India allegedly did not report the matter to the authorities. The matter only came to light again when the woman wrote a letter to Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran, according to The India Times.

Air India responded to the complaint by banning Mishra for 30 days and launching an internal investigation of their reporting process, the outlet reported.